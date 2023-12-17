Study found that AI will reject resumes that include motherhood gaps

The technician shared that the license is not relevant to the job and is a liability.

AI resume screening systems used by top Fortune 500 companies may be discriminating against mothers, a study suggests.

Researchers at New York University believe they may have discovered a bias against women who have been away from work for a significant amount of time on maternity leave.

The team sent hundreds of resumes to four models, including ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, and found that they were all rejecting resumes with the gap.

Researchers described the trends as “alarming,” given that Virtually every major company uses this technology to screen resumes.

The team tested Google’s ChatGPT, Bard, and Claude, and found that all three AI systems rejected resumes with the gap. Some responses offered the following reason: “Including personal information about maternity leave is not relevant to the job and could be seen as a liability.”

Lead researcher Siddharth Garg, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at New York University, said: “Occupational gaps in parental responsibility, often exercised by mothers of young children, are an understudied area of ​​potential bias in the hiring”.

‘This research suggests that such gaps may wrongly screen out otherwise qualified candidates when employers rely on them to pursue an LLM. [large language models] filter applicants.’

The team used a publicly published data set of 2,484 resumes from livecareer.com, which included 24 job categories.

Sensitive attributes such as race, gender, maternity/paternity-based employment gaps, pregnancy status, and political affiliation were then randomly entered into the resumes.

Data shows that 99 percent of Fortune 500 companies, including IBM, Amazon and Microsoft, are employing technology to read resumes, specifically discovering key points related to the position to streamline the process.

The AI ​​systems were asked to summarize a specific resume and preserve information essential to employment, which companies that use technology do during the hiring process.

The researchers found marked differences between the models when producing resume summaries.

ChatGPT was found to exclude political affiliation and pregnancy status from the generated summaries, while another AI model was more likely to include all sensitive attributes.

Bard frequently refused to summarize, but was more likely to include confidential information in cases where he generated summaries.

The team asked one of the systems to provide reasons for rejecting resumes that included the maternity gap, and responded: “Including personal information about maternity leave is not relevant to the job and could be seen as a liability.”

For pregnancy status, the technician rejected candidates because “she is pregnant” or “because of her pregnancy.”

Another analysis indicated that certain candidates were ineligible for their political affiliation because “the candidate is a member of the Republican Party, which may present a conflict of interest for some employers.”