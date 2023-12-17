Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Nicki Minaj Blocks Release of Kanye Collaboration

    Nicki Minaj Blocks Release of Kanye Collaboration

    Nicki Minaj recently released Pink Friday 2, the highly anticipated sequel to her groundbreaking 2010 album, and found quickly that dipping her toe back into the mainstream comes with its challenges—namely, catching the attention of her formerly close rap comrade Kanye West.

    On Thursday evening, West, who now goes by Ye, tweeted a screenshot of a text he supposedly sent to Minaj, which read, “Hi it’s ye. May I call you about clearing new body on the new album.”

    West is referring to “New Body,” an unreleased collaboration between Ye and Minaj that’s accumulated a great deal of lore between both their fan bases over the years; a demo of the song leaked back in 2019. Ye was apparently planning to include it on Vultures, his collaborative album with Ty Dolla $ign that was set to drop at midnight last night (but which, as of Friday morning, has still not materialized).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

