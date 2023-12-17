Harvard Professor’s Wife Apologizes for Anti-Muslim Tirade Caught on Cam

Getty Images/Stefanie Keenan

Eve Gerber, an author and the wife of Barack Obama’s former chief economist, issued a groveling apology this week after a video of her berating a Muslim student near Harvard went viral.

Gerber, who is married to the Harvard professor Jason Furman, said she “deeply” regrets her racist tirade, in which she referred to the graduate student’s traditional Palestinian keffiyeh as a “terrorist scarf.”

The spat happened on Oct. 14, a week after Hamas militants rushed over the Israeli border and slaughtered more than a thousand civilians, sparking a bloody conflict that’s since left more than 20,000 dead, a majority of whom are Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

