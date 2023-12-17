Florida Proud Boys Member Sentenced to 5 Years for Jan. 6

Justice Department

A Florida member of the Proud Boys was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday for his role in the Jan. 6 attack, despite claiming he was trying to help police officers when he hurled a “heavy rock-like object” at a Capitol building door.

According to CBS News’ Scott MacFarlane, the judge called Anthony Sargent’s defense “laughable,” saying he pushed an officer into the mob to prevent him from arresting another rioter and twice shoved police away from the Capitol as they attempted to fall back to safety.

Sargent later addressed U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich, saying: “I wish I hadn’t done it. I’m not a violent person. I have massive respect for law enforcement.”

