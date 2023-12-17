I did all my Christmas gift shopping at Costco for under $250 in just one trip. Here’s what I bought.

I found lots of great Christmas gifts at Costco this year.

I did all my Christmas shopping at Costco for under $250.I found great items, like an Aura digital picture frame and a four-pack of Bellevue candles. Costco also had a great selection of men’s clothing at competitive prices.

As an avid Costco shopper, I always carve out one night each December to finish my Christmas shopping in one shot.

From big-ticket items to small stocking stuffers, I was able to find a gift for everyone on my list.

Here’s what I bought during my annual Christmas trip to Costco this year.

I found a digital picture frame for my mom. The whole family can upload photos to the frame through the Aura app. Debbie Garofalo Because my mom loves personal gifts, I typically frame a photo of us as part of her present. However, one person can only hang so many picture frames on the wall. This year, I decided to get her an Aura digital picture frame with unlimited photo storage. Our entire family can access the frame through the Aura app, allowing us to upload photos in real time. Similar Aura frames sell for $149 on Amazon, but I snagged this version at my local Costco for just $100. Posh Pantry’s cinnamon-swirl butter cake is the perfect gift to bring the host of the Christmas party. The Posh Pantry cinnamon-swirl butter cake is absolutely delicious. Stephanie Pitera Statile I first tried the Posh Pantry cinnamon-swirl butter cake at a Christmas party last year and haven’t stopped thinking about it since. This hefty cake is covered in powdered sugar and tastes even better warmed up. It comes ready to gift, as it’s beautifully packaged in cellophane and a bow. At $16, this Posh Pantry cake will make the perfect host gift for our Christmas celebrations. This four-pack of Bellevue candles is a great value. All of the Bellevue candles in the four-pack smell great. Stephanie Pitera Statile An entire box of Bellevue candles would make a great gift for one person, but I split the jars up to use them for two separate gifts. The festive four-pack includes scents like berry clementine, vetiver birchwood, balsam cardamom, and toasted vanilla. I was super impressed with the gorgeous, expensive-looking jars, and the candles smelled just as good as they looked. At $20 for four candles, this set was a great value. Super-soft blankets are perfect for pairing with the Bellevue candles. These Life Comfort blankets are both practical and comfy. Stephanie Pitera Statile Although some people find gifting a blanket to be impersonal, I’m a big fan of gifts that are both practical and comfy. I couldn’t pass up these Life Comfort throws, available in three cute designs. I chose the two I thought my recipients would like best. I paired a $10 blanket with each pair of Bellevue jar candles to complete my gifts. My dad is going to love this Kirkland Signature zip-up. I was impressed by how soft Costco’s sweatshirts were. Stephanie Pitera Statile My dad is always on the hunt for comfy zip-ups, so when I found this Kirkland Signature sweatshirt, I knew I had to buy it as part of his Christmas gift. The material is super soft and will be the perfect addition to his wardrobe of weekend loungewear. I purchased the Kirkland Signature zip-up for $20 at my local Costco. I also grabbed a warm button-down shacket for my dad. This Freedom Foundry shacket is lined with plush material. Stephanie Pitera Statile Because my dad has a job that requires him to work outside, I always like to buy him warm outfits for Christmas. This Freedom Foundry shacket is lined with warm, plush material and is both stylish and practical. Although I grabbed the olive-green version, it was also available in navy blue and black. For only $19 a shacket, I was tempted to buy one for all the men on my shopping list. The poinsettias at Costco were massive. My Costco had a stunning selection of poinsettias. Stephanie Pitera Statile When I saw how grand these potted poinsettias looked, I had to grab one. For only $15, these 10-inch arrangements are a great classic Christmas gift. My husband and I plan on bringing one over to my family’s house when we visit for the holidays. I was excited to find a cute tote bag full of popcorn. Costco sells tote bags filled with popcorn from The Popcorn Factory. Stephanie Pitera Statile This adorable tote bag caught my eye as I was browsing through the store. But once I found out it was filled with five different kinds of popcorn from The Popcorn Factory, I knew it would make a great gift. I added a few festive kitchen items to the bag to make it a more substantial present for my aunt. But even on its own, this $16 bag would be a great item to keep on hand in case anyone surprises you with an unexpected holiday gift. Head touchscreen gloves make a great stocking stuffer. The Head touchscreen gloves are thin but warm. Stephanie Pitera Statile For being as thin as they are, these touchscreen gloves are quite warm. I picked up a pair for $14 to add to my mom’s stocking and was tempted to grab a pair for myself. Click to keep reading Costco diaries like this one.

