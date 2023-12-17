Chris Sutton advises Kieran McKenna to get a top Premier League job after his “phenomenal” job at Ipswich… but the Norwich legend insists his former team will try to “derail” their in-form rivals in the Saturday derby.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Norwich City legend Chris Sutton has praised the “phenomenal” job Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich as they prepare for the East Anglia derby against his former team this weekend – but insists the Canaries will try to “derail” them.

Ipswich have enjoyed an excellent start to the Championship season and sit second in the table behind leaders Leicester, having just been promoted from League One at the end of last campaign.

Meanwhile, Norwich have suffered inconsistency in their bid to return to the Premier League and find themselves in 11th place, three points off the play-offs, and Sutton, who played 127 times for the club, was left with nothing but good things. say about his rivals.

Sutton, speaking to Mail Sport as part of Colman’s ‘Bring The Heat’ campaign, which launched this week with the aim of pumping up the Canaries during the busy festive period and ahead of this weekend’s ‘Old Farm’ Derby , said that the best teams would soon arrive “A straight line” for the former Man United U18 coach.

“There’s still a long way to go but it’s a great job that Kieran McKenna has done at Ipswich. “They’ve been pretty phenomenal this season and to think they got promotion and are in the position they’re in.

“The fact that (McKenna) left Manchester United and wanted to do it alone, we all know how difficult management is and how short-term it is.” It’s about him being successful now and maintaining it.’

Sutton, a Mail Sport columnist and podcaster, said he could follow the same path as someone like Graham Potter, who emerged from Ostersunds in Sweden before having opportunities at Swansea, Brighton and Chelsea.

‘(Potter) had that opportunity because of the style of football he was playing. He then went to Chelsea, although things did not go well for him. That happens and he gets a job at a big club; If he continues to do well at Ipswich, I see no reason why he shouldn’t and why he shouldn’t manage at the top of the Premier League. It’s about the ability to do the job.

“What he has done is make people sit back, look at the work he has done and become aware of who he is and who Ipswich is again. “I’m pretty sure there will be suitors who will approach him.

Sutton admitted his former team Norwich would be in uncharted waters as underdogs during this fixture, but claimed there would be added incentive to overtake their high-flying rivals.

He believes Norwich will have extra incentive to “derail” their rivals near the top of the table.

“(Norwich) will come into this as the underdogs – Ipswich have been in their shadow for a long, long time, but everyone expects Ipswich to win the game.”

“If you look at this game and ask who it’s bigger for, Norwich fans wouldn’t go into this game based on what they’ve seen this season with great confidence, but Ipswich fans will go into this game thinking ‘we can do it.’ “You won’t lose this game.”

“All the pressure is on them and, from Norwich’s perspective, they could start Ipswich’s decline. “If they go there and derail Ipswich, that could be a big moment in Norwich’s season.

‘Norwich have had many games in this fixture where the fans knew they were going to win. From the outside, it’s good that Ipswich are on the rise, but we don’t want them to go too far.’

Norwich have gained good form under manager David Wagner, who has experience of leading a team to promotion since his days at Huddersfield between 2015 and 2019.

But Sutton believes Wagner is facing skepticism from fans about the direction he is taking at the club, which finished mid-table last season and languished in a similar position this season.

Sutton, who returned to Norwich this week as part of his job with Colmans, said the play-offs should be the Canaries’ target.

He said Norwich fans were not fully convinced by manager David Wagner and insists they could “turn against him” if there are more defeats.

“They’ve been so inconsistent this season that you’re not really sure about the performance levels,” he added. “I don’t think the fans really know where the team is going with David Wagner, to tell the truth, and I don’t know if the fans believe he is the right man to take the club forward.”

“I think a large part of the Norwich fans don’t believe in David Wagner and it will only take one or two defeats for them to really change. From what I’ve seen of him, and I think he’s a completely decent guy, when a base of fans turn against you and don’t believe in you, where is that going?

“From his perspective it’s a massive game for him because if his Norwich team beat Ipswich at the weekend he can see it as a turning point – I think maybe he can get a bit of confidence.”

“I think it’s just about trying to get to the playoffs and seeing where it takes them – that’s the best Norwich can hope for.” From what I can see, they can’t look too far ahead apart from the next game and try to make a dent in Ipswich.

