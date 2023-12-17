‘I Am a Voter’ Co-Founder Mandana Dayani Signs with CAA (Exclusive)

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Human rights activist and business leader Mandana Dayani signed with CAA.

Dayani created and co-founded I Am a Voter with CAA, a non-partisan organization that seeks to drive civic engagement. Most recently, she served as president of Archewell, the Los Angeles-based philanthropic, audio, and production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archewell has credits as the popular podcast. Archetypes on Spotify, the Netflix documentary series Harry and Meghan and Prince Harry’s best-selling autobiography Replacement. He Harry and Meghan The docuseries, directed by Liz Garbus, featured extensive interviews with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and chronicled the couple’s romance, their experiences within the British royal family and their role on the world stage.

Since my launch in 2018, I have been a voter. has registered more than 500,000 Americans to encourage voter participation, especially among young people. The organization has worked in partnership with the NBA, Disney, Bumble, Starbucks, the NFL, H&M, ABC, Fox, McDonald’s, CFDA, Urban Outfitters, Tory Burch and iHeartMedia.

Dayani also recently spoke about the threat of anti-Semitism, including during a special session at the United Nations in New York City, where she condemned acts of rape and sexual violence committed during the attacks in southern Israel on October 7 by terrorists. of Hamas.

Dayani moved into the realm of entertainment, including as a frequent guest on MSNBC. good morning joe program: after working as a corporate lawyer and commercial talent agent in Los Angeles. She served as chief brand officer for technology company Everything But The House and co-created and hosted The dissidents podcast with Debra Messing.

Dayani continues to be represented by Kenneth Duetsch at Paul Hastings and Jennifer Bett Communications.