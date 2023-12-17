Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Video Shows Kanye Spewing Antisemitic Garbage Yet Again

    Kanye West spewed more antisemitic bile in his latest expletive-laden rant to go viral, lambasting “rich fuck” strangers for enrolling their kids “in Zionist schools” and going off on his former pal Donald Trump.

    West, who’s shared publicly that he’s bipolar, also screamed, “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” and mentioned his stage name alongside Adolf Hitler.

    “This is what I’ve been trying to tell you,” he can be heard yelling in a video obtained by TMZ. “Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

