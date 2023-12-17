Therabody’s new LED face mask for fine lines and wrinkles already has starry fans – where to buy the sold-out device on sale online

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Since its debut in September, Therabody’s TheraFace Mask has quickly sold out online, and while it’s still out of stock on the wellness tech company’s website, you can find the high-tech tool (which has already gained star fans) in stock at select retailers during the holiday season.

The $599 Therabody LED Face Mask is available at Bloomingdale’s and Best Buy. (Currently out of stock at Therabody.com and other distributors including Clingy.)

Related: Best LED Face Masks to Address All Types of Skin Issues

The FDA-approved LED light therapy skin care device contains 648 medical-grade red, infrared, and blue LED lights, plus vibration therapy. The result? Softer, brighter and firmer skin in just eight weeks, according to the brand’s clinical study.

After a 12-week study conducted by an outside company Media Lab Science In Los Angeles, participants ages 39 to 64 who used the device’s nine-minute preset treatment six days a week said they noticed smoother texture, a reduced appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, firmer skin, blemishes, Lighter darks and more shine on the face. skin, according to Therabody. After two months, 96 percent of users said their skin looked and felt smoother and healthier, and 83 percent noticed their skin felt more “rejuvenated and bright.”

Related: The phototherapy mask that promises brighter, smoother skin is now available for just $56

TheraFace Mask’s red light targets fine lines and wrinkles, while red and infrared light addresses skin brightness and helps reduce the appearance of dark spots. The blue light fights acne-causing bacteria and the 17 QX-Micro Motors massage pressure points on the face and scalp to help users stay calm and relaxed. The mask also features a hands-free design with removable eye shields, making it easy to multitask during your skincare routine.

Therabody investor Karlie Kloss, Kim Kardashian and Jordana Brewster are among the stars who have shared their experience with the device on Instagram.

Terabody

The new LED mask is the newest product in Therabody’s TheraFace line. Last year, the company launched its first multi-use facial device, TheraFace ($299 and up), which has percussion, LED, microcurrent, cleansing, and hot and cold attachments ($29-$149).

LED facial masks have become one of the go-to at-home and pre-event beauty treatments among stars and professionals in Hollywood’s glam squad. January Jones, Victoria Beckham, Julia Roberts, Kate Hudson and Katy Perry are among those who have treated their skin with red light devices, and makeup artists Dimitris Giannetos (Amal Clooney’s makeup artist) and Jorge Monroy (Halle Berry is a client) have used the LED masks from CurrentBody to prepare your star clientele for the red carpet. Lily Collins is even seen wearing one on her character in Netflix’s third season. Emily in Paris.

Buy Therabody TheraFace Mask online at Bloomingdale’s and Best Buy; Stay tuned for more details on when it will be available again on Therabody.com and elsewhere.