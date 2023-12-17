Katie Couric, 66, shares rare no-makeup photo as she opens up about her eczema sufferer: ‘I can’t believe I let my team post this photo!’

<!–

Katie Couric posted a photo of herself without makeup in an effort to help other “people with sensitive skin.”

The journalist, who attended a special screening of The Boys in the Boat with director George Clooney in New York City on Wednesday, opened up about a medical condition she has on Instagram the next day.

The former CBS News anchor, 66, shared a close-up of herself, focusing on an uncomfortable skin issue.

The snap showed the TV personality with a red, swollen eye.

“I’ve had eczema since I was a child and as I got older it started to come back,” she revealed, adding: “I also have allergic contact dermatitis.”

“Eczema is a skin condition that causes dry, itchy patches on the skin,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

The condition is not contagious, but it can be aggravated if the sufferer comes into contact with an irritant or allergen.

Contact dermatitis occurs when the skin comes into contact with something a person is allergic to, such as soap, cosmetics, fragrances, jewelry, and poison ivy.

The Peabody Award winner who wrote, “I can’t believe I let my team post this photo.” Good Lord’ also recommended to his followers the advice of Dr. Cheryl Lee Eberting, to whom he turned for help.

She shared some of the doctor’s tips for treating the irritating and sometimes painful condition in Press article by Katie Couric.

In the conversation with the doctor, Couric said that his eczema worsens in winter. Dr. Eberting explained that “in winter, the air becomes drier and therefore the skin becomes drier.”

“It’s important to hydrate with products that increase the skin barrier by replacing barrier lipids,” which she says help the skin retain water.

Eberting has created a line of products that it recommends to patients with sensitive skin.

Many of Couric’s fans who also suffer from eczema chimed in with their own recommendations, including dietary changes.

The former CBS News anchor told her followers: ‘By the way, this became clear when I had my date with George. He just gets very agitated and very annoying! ’

“I hate to break it to you, but cutting out gluten and dairy solved my lifelong eczema,” one fan wrote about her experience.

“This is gut related, not just sensitive skin,” wrote another.

In the comments, the reporter assured her fans that her recent outbreak was under control.

‘By the way, this became clear when I had my date with George. He just gets very agitated and very annoying! ’ he said.