The best Chromebook of 2023

The best Chromebooks offer an affordable alternative to Windows and Mac laptops.
In the wide world of laptops, Chromebooks are a special breed. They might not have as many apps as Windows and Mac laptops, but the best Chromebooks still offer fast performance, sleek designs, and a simple interface that anyone can master. And best of all, they’re incredibly affordable, even for students or people on a fixed income.
The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is my pick for the best Chromebook overall thanks to its powerful processor and AI tools. But if you’re on a tighter budget, you should consider the Asus Chromebook CX1, which has a big screen and solid storage space for a low price.
Here’s a guide to the best Chromebooks on the market right now, based on hardware, budget, screen size, and more. My picks range in price and power, so no matter your situation, there’s a Chromebook for you.
When it comes to value for money, I don’t think you can find a better Chromebook than the Acer Chromebook Plus 515. As one of the first entries in Google’s new line of Chromebook Plus laptops, it features stronger hardware than nearly any other model released before, along with a suite of AI tools and loads of free perks.
For less than $400, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 offers an Intel Core i3-1215U processor and 128GB of storage. Google and Acer claim that future models will feature even better specs. For Chromebook users, this means speedy performance and startup times, and enough space to store plenty of files offline.
This hardware is backed up with a fantastic HD webcam (which is enhanced with AI tools that improve your lighting) and lengthy battery life: About six to 10 hours, depending on what you’re working on. Put all this together, and you’ve got one of the best Chromebooks around for one of the lowest prices.
Of course, the Plus 515 isn’t perfect. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen is disappointingly dim, a common issue with budget Acer laptops, which makes it hard to use for precise graphic work or gaming. And unlike most new Chromebooks (including other Plus models), the Plus 515 uses Universal Flash Storage, which is slower than most standard solid-state drives. Still, these are pretty minor drawbacks for a Chromebook at this price.
Compared to Windows and especially Mac laptops, most Chromebooks are affordably priced. But for buyers on an extreme budget, I have to recommend the Asus Chromebook CX1. It’s certainly not a powerhouse, but for $300 it offers a big 17.3-inch screen and more storage than other models at this price point.
The CX1’s specs aren’t much to talk about. It comes with an Intel Celeron N4500 CPU, an old and entry-level processor meant for basic internet browsing and productivity tasks. Its 4GB of RAM, half of what most laptops these days offer, will also struggle with big apps and lots of internet tabs, so we recommend keeping things simple and turning off the Play Store whenever you can.
On the bright side, it does include 128GB of storage, which matches the amount found in our top pick. It has lots of ports, including two USB-C ports and even a microSD card reader. And the weaker hardware does lead to great battery life: Users report getting between 11 and 17 hours of life on every full charge, depending on the workload.
The CX1’s build quality is hit-or-miss. I love the big FHD screen — 17.3-inch displays are rare on any Chromebook, no matter the price. It’s disappointingly dim, though, topping out at only 250 nits. The chassis is built to military-grade standards that ensure it’ll withstand everyday drops and shocks, but it’s also quite heavy, weighing in at 5.3 pounds.
Compared to its pricier ChromeOS siblings, the Asus Chromebook CX1 might not look like much. But compared to other models at the same budget price, it’s a hidden gem, especially for users who only need a basic machine to check their emails, watch YouTube, and shop.
To some people, “high-end Chromebook” might sound like an oxymoron. After all, Chrome machines aren’t known for their power. But with a relatively high-end CPU and premium 2-in-1 screen, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 isn’t just a great Chromebook — it’s a great laptop, straight up.
The Spin 714’s Intel Core i5-1335U is, as far as I can find, the best processor in any Chromebook. This means fast boot-up times, and the ability to run loads of apps at once without lag. And unlike many cheaper models, the Spin 714 includes an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. That’s certainly not the strongest on the market, but it’s about the best you’ll get in any Chromebook, and enough to play loads of games with simpler graphics and older titles (think pre-2015).
The rest of the Spin 714 holds up, too. The touchscreen offers a Full HD resolution (1920 x 1200) and is outfitted with a 360° hinge, making it perfect for dual use as a tablet. The HD webcam is a great perk, too. And at 256GB, the Spin 714 offers more onboard storage than nearly any other Chromebook, which is useful if you want to work offline.
The Spin 714’s worst quality is its small screen, which is only 14 inches. But on the other hand, this smaller size helps keep the laptop portable and easy to handle, even when it’s in its tablet form.
Aside from that, the worst drawback is the cost: At a retail price of $700, the Spin 714 is one of the most expensive Chromebook models. But for the specs, I think it’s worth the investment. And luckily, it’s not hard to find it on sale for a better price — keep an eye on Best Buy.
Another member of the debut Chromebook Plus lineup, the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i is a 2-in-1 laptop that offers powerful performance on a budget. In terms of specs, it’s actually stronger than our top pick, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 — but some slight flaws keep it from taking the top slot.
First, let’s look at the processor: The Flex 5i is outfitted with an Intel i3-1315U. That’s the same general model as the CPU in the Plus 515, but a generation newer, which means better performance and power efficiency. It’s complemented by the same amount of RAM and storage — 8GB and 128GB, respectively — and the same fantastic battery life. It also includes a microSD card reader you can use to manually expand your storage space.
And on top of those top-tier specs, you’ve got the benefit of a Full HD 14-inch touchscreen with a 360° hinge, making it a fantastic tablet option. At a normal retail price of $500 (with common discounts bringing it even lower), the Flex 5i is easily the best 2-in-1 Chromebook you can get on a budget.
But if you’re just looking for a good Chromebook and don’t care about the touchscreen, I’d stick with the Plus 515. Aside from the higher price, the Flex 5i has a smaller screen, and it lacks an HDMI or DisplayPort slot, so you can’t connect it to an external display unless your monitor has a USB-C video port or you buy an adapter. It’s also a half-pound heavier than the Spin 714, which is a good upgrade pick.
When it comes to gaming, Chromebooks aren’t exactly powerhouses. But in the world of cloud gaming, where all that really matters is your internet speed and screen quality, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE is a clear standout.
Armed with an Intel Core i5-1240P processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the 516 GE is one of the most powerful Chromebooks out there. This means fast load times, lots of multitasking, and great performance from content creation apps like Adobe Lightroom and BandLab.
But the 516 GE’s most striking feature isn’t its internal hardware, but its screen. The 516 GE boasts a beautiful QHD (2560×1600) 16-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. That’s double the refresh rate you’ll find on most other Chromebooks, and a higher resolution than nearly any other too. Combine that with an RGB-backlit keyboard, and you have a laptop that looks as great as it performs.
This high-end screen comes in handy for content creation, but also when you turn from work to play. Like all Chromebooks, the 516 GE is eligible for not only a free copy of Minecraft, but three free months of Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service. This gives you access to fantastic games like Fortnite, Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Motorsport, and more, at high frame rates and resolutions.
The 516 GE’s built-in Iris Xe graphics card also unlocks loads of great games that you can play natively from Steam, and nearly all mobile Android titles. It’s a juggernaut of a Chromebook.
The 516 GE’s biggest drawbacks are the flaws you’d expect from any gaming laptop: It has loud fans and shorter battery life than other models. But with ChromeOS’ current capabilities, you’ll rarely ever push the 516 GE hard enough that these become real problems. At $650 it’s also more expensive than other Chromebooks, though it often goes on sale.
This isn’t the only gaming Chromebook on the market. I’m also a fan of the Asus Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, which has an older CPU and a higher price, but comes with more RAM, expandable storage space, and a 144Hz touchscreen. Also check out the Lenovo Ideapad Gaming Chromebook, which features a QHD screen as well.
In comparison to the other Chromebooks in this guide, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is an anomaly. For starters, it’s not really a laptop — it’s a tablet that comes with an attachable keyboard. Weighing in at less than 2.3 pounds, this form factor makes the Duet 5 supremely portable, and gives you access to all your favorite ChromeOS apps on the go.
When it comes to specs, the Duet 5 isn’t very impressive. Unlike other models, it doesn’t run on an Intel or AMD processor; instead, it uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7cG2. Snapdragons are usually found in Android smartphones, and are made for light multitasking. This model certainly isn’t bad, but don’t expect the Duet 5 to start up or load apps as fast as newer Chromebooks.
On the bright side, one thing that the Snapdragon 7cG2 is known for is its fantastic power efficiency. Testing shows between 11 and 15 hours of battery life during normal use, which is longer than pretty much any other Chromebook. The Duet 5 also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is similar to our top Chromebook Plus model, as well as an HD webcam and a wonderfully bright (400 nits peak) OLED screen. All of this just adds to the Duet 5’s portable appeal.
Unfortunately, the Duet 5’s build also means that it doesn’t have much room for ports. There are two USB-C ports, one of which is used for charging… and that’s it. It doesn’t even have a headphone jack. You’ll need a USB-C hub and Bluetooth headphones for this tablet.
But the Duet 5’s biggest flaw is its price. It currently retails exclusively from Best Buy at $500, which makes it incredibly overpriced compared to stronger Chromebooks. You’re paying for portability here, not power, which won’t be worth it to all consumers. But the Duet 5 offers a blend of size and performance that you won’t find in other models.
This guide to the best Chromebook was put together using a combination of research, analysis of industry trends, comparison between models, and hands-on testing. This included benchmark testing between CPUs, and time spent using AI and cloud gaming apps made for Chromebook. I also cross-reference my opinions with other experts to see if my experiences were typical.
When reviewing, I judge the best Chromebooks on a variety of qualities. How fast are they? What do they look like? How much do they weigh? And — most importantly for many users — how much do they cost compared to competing models? Even some of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market simply aren’t worth the price, especially for students or casual users.
The debut of Chromebook Plus laptops has unlocked new possibilities for ChromeOS. I’m going to continue to keep a close eye on the industry, and I’ll reevaluate this guide at multiple points throughout the year, replacing picks as needed.
What is a Chromebook?
Most computers in the world either run on Windows or macOS. But Chromebook laptops run on a unique operating system called ChromeOS, which is mostly based around running programs made by Google. This includes productivity cloud apps like Google Docs and Google Drive, but also sites that you use every day, like Gmail and YouTube.
Because they rely so heavily on Google apps, Chromebooks can’t run nearly as many programs as Windows or Mac devices. It’s also harder to use them offline, since so many Google services need an internet connection. Chromebooks do let you download and use nearly any Android smartphone app, but compared to Windows and macOS, Chromebooks still don’t have nearly as many available programs or customization options.
But in exchange, Chromebooks are routinely faster and more stable. They also offer far superior battery life and protection from malware, nearly all at affordable prices. There’s a reason that Chromebooks have become so common in US classrooms: They’re cheap, simple to use, and hard to break.
Aside from younger students, Chromebooks are mainly made for casual computer users. If all you need a laptop for is browsing the internet, watching videos, and using social media, Chromebooks are a great option. They’ll also support light productivity work, like document and spreadsheet editing, or basic graphic design through web apps like Photoshop Online.
What’s the difference between Chromebook Plus laptops and other Chromebooks?
Chromebooks have been around for over a decade now. But in October 2023, Google announced the Chromebook Plus line, a series of laptops with top-tier specs, onboard AI tools, and loads of free perks.
All Chromebook Plus laptops are guaranteed to have at least these specifications:
Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3 or better, AMD Ryzen 3 5000-series or betterRAM: 8GB or moreStorage space: 128GB or moreWebcam: HD (1080p) or betterScreen quality: Full HD (1920×1080) IPS or better
These are all high-end specs for a Chromebook. When you buy a model that’s labeled “Chromebook Plus,” you know you’re getting a great laptop.
Chromebook Plus laptops are also guaranteed to receive free software updates for at least 10 years after each laptop’s release. The first updates, which are already out, add some interesting AI tools like Google’s Magic Eraser and photo generators.
But the most exciting thing about Chromebook Plus is that it’s a standard, not a brand. If you own a Chromebook that’s not labeled “Plus,” but it meets the specs listed above, you’re still entitled to all those updates and tools. This includes our high-end pick, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, and our gaming pick, the Acer Chromebook 516 GE — even though they’re not labeled “Plus,” they meet the standards.
Can you play games on a Chromebook?
Yes, but not to the extent that you can on a PC.
The most accessible ways to play games on a Chromebook are through cloud streaming services like Xbox Game Pass and Nvidia GeForce Now, or by downloading Android games through the Play Store app. Both methods will give you access to hundreds of popular games across a variety of genres.
Just note that to use cloud streaming apps, you’ll need a fast internet connection and a monthly paid subscription — although all Chromebooks come with three free months of Nvidia GeForce Now. And not all Android games work with a keyboard and mouse — some require a touchscreen.
You’ve also got access to loads of fantastic Steam games by using the beta Chromebook app. Unfortunately this only accounts for a small slice of Steam’s catalog, but it still includes some fantastic titles, like DOTA 2, Stardew Valley, and Rimworld. And of course, there are always browser games on sites like Newgrounds and Itch.io.
Check out our full article on how to play games on your Chromebook for more details. And if you’re looking for a gaming rig with more powerful hardware than even the best Chromebooks can offer, check out our guide to the best gaming laptops.
Can you use Chromebooks offline?
Once it’s set up, you can use your Chromebook freely offline. But most of its apps — like Chrome, YouTube, and the Play Store — won’t work until you have an internet connection.
If you need to work offline, just download the files you need beforehand. You’ll still be able to edit them using Google Docs and other apps, even without a connection.