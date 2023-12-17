‘We knew it’: Jack Jones’ former Patriots teammates celebrate his pick-six on social media

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Matthew Judon and Jalen Mills celebrated Jones’ interception in the Raiders’ victory, and Mills shared that he saw him make those plays in practice.

Jack Jones scored a pick-six in the Raiders’ win over the Chargers on Thursday. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus)

A pair of former Patriots players added to the mix for the Raiders in their 63-21 victory over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers caught a touchdown in the first half before throwing one on a trick play in the second half. Brandon Bolden took a shot straight to the house late in the second quarter.

But it was Jack Jones’ touchdown that sparked reactions from former Patriots players on social media on Friday. The cornerback had a hand problem when he read Eason Stick’s screen pass perfectly, secured the ball and ran into the end zone intact for the final touchdown of the Raiders’ scoring drive.

Jones’ pick six came exactly one month after the Raiders claimed him off waivers on Nov. 14, a day after the Patriots released him. Although Jones’ time in New England ended in disappointing fashion, his former teammates expressed joy for him and may have taken a shot at the Patriots in the process.

Matthew Judon reposted the clip of Jones’ touchdown on his Instagram storyand added: “We knew it.”

Patriots safety Jalen Mills joined in with congratulatory messages for Jones on social media, but also left some room to question whether he was trying to attack the Patriots.

“(Jones) did this consistently in practice on this exact play, which is even crazier!” Mills he wrote in his first postadding a couple of fire emojis.

“It’s crazy what a coach can do to show a player he believes in, his confidence and his performance,” Mills said. added in a second social media postalthough he did not respond or share a clip of Jones’ interception.

It’s crazy what a coach showing a player he believes in can do for his confidence and performance. – Jalen Mills (@greengoblin) December 15, 2023

If Judon and Mills were attacking the Patriots with their messages to Jones on social media, it wouldn’t be the first time it’s happened this week. After the Ravens signed Malik Cunningham to their active roster from the Patriots’ practice squad, Trent Brown wrote, “Go flourish where your talent is respected, little bradda” in an Instagram Story congratulating Cunningham.

Brown was among the group of Patriots players. to congratulate jones on Friday. But this time he didn’t release a sinister message on social media, he simply posted a greeting emoji while sharing the work on his Instagram story.

Jones has also shown some appreciation for at least one former Patriots teammate of his since leaving New England. In each of Bailey Zappe’s first two outings, he shared that he supported him in a couple of social media posts.