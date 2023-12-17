Aaron Rodgers increases workload at Jets practice as injured QB aims to return from a torn Achilles on December 24… if New York is still alive in the NFL’s playoff hunt

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the 40-year-old quarterback “struggled a little bit.”

Rodgers has participated in individual and 7-on-7 drills, but not yet in 11-on-11 drills.

READ MORE: Aaron Rodgers throws perfect spiral on return to Jets practice

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Aaron Rodgers is increasing his workload in Jets practice as he attempts to return from a torn Achilles tendon before New York’s deadline to activate him from injured reserve next week.

Coach Robert Saleh said Friday that the 40-year-old quarterback “struggled a little bit” in Thursday’s practice, when he was listed as a limited participant after not participating Wednesday.

Saleh said Rodgers, who was injured four plays into his debut with the team on Sept. 11, took some snaps under center, ran some hacks and jogged during practice.

“It seems normal to me,” Saleh said, laughing. ‘Is incredible. You have to give him credit, especially in this day and age where a hangnail can affect a game week, but this guy is fighting his way back. He just shows how much he cares. I appreciate him.’

Rodgers also replaced the scouting team and according to ESPN’s Rich Ciminidelivered a “wow moment” with a one-handed interception.

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field at MetLife Stadium after the Jets’ recent victory over the Texans.

Rodgers has participated in individual and 7-on-7 drills. The next step is for the four-time NFL MVP to participate in 11-on-11 drills, although it’s unclear when that might happen.

The Jets opened the 21-day practice window for Rodgers on Nov. 29, when he was cleared for some football activities but no contact. That window expires next Wednesday, when the Jets have to activate him from injured reserve or Rodgers will be placed on IR for the rest of the season.

Rodgers aims to return to play on Dec. 24, when the Jets host Washington. He has said that he needs to feel that he can adequately protect himself on the field, the Jets must remain in the playoff hunt and doctors must clear him to play. Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ that there are still “some things I have to do in order to be acquitted.”

He underwent surgery on September 13, a procedure that reportedly included placing an internal brace called a ‘speed bridge’ on Rodgers’ Achilles tendon to help speed up the healing process. If Rodgers plays this season, he would complete the fastest known recovery from that injury among professional athletes.

The Jets (5-8) travel to Miami to face the AFC East rival Dolphins (9-4) on Sunday with Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback. Wilson recovered from a two-game suspension to throw for 301 yards in New York’s 30-6 victory over Houston last Sunday. The third-year quarterback was selected as the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

On Thursday, footage shared by SNY showed Rodgers moving with ease during practice.

The Jets (5-8) travel to Miami to face the Dolphins (9-4) on Sunday with Zach Wilson at QB

In the video, Rodgers is seen running, turning and putting weight on his leg. Meanwhile, his pitches were seemingly rust-free, despite not playing since 9/11.

While Rodgers and his fans initially thought his season was over, Rodgers worked to be the first to return from the injury in less than four months.

Less than a month after undergoing surgery on Sept. 13, Rodgers was walking unaided through the Jets locker room on Oct. 1. Two weeks later, Rodgers was throwing a football, which was the first hint of the historic comeback.

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m approaching this rehab,” Rodgers said in September. ‘There’s a common practice of being in a boot for six weeks, and I was in a shoe in about 13 days. Again, this is just my way of thinking.”

In late October, Taylor Lewan reported that a source close to Rodgers said he would return in December, which now appears to be the case.