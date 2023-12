Reuters/Mike Segar

Friends star Matthew Perry died from “the acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office revealed in an autopsy report on Friday.

Perry, 54 at the time of his death on Oct. 28, was found floating face down in his jacuzzi, with authorities pronouncing him dead not long after.

The autopsy listed drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects as contributing factors to Perry’s death, but noted they weren’t the primary cause.

