Matthew Perry died from ‘acute effects of ketamine’ and drowning, toxicology report finds

Matthew Perry.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Matthew Perry’s death was caused by drowning and ketamine, the LA County coroner said.The 54-year-old was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home in October. The manner of the “Friends” actor’s death was ruled an accident, according to the coroner.

Matthew Perry’s death was ruled an accident, with the cause being drowning and the effects of ketamine, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined the cause of death for 54-year-old actor Matthew Langford Perry as the acute effects of ketamine,” the Los Angeles County Corner’s Office said in a statement to Business Insider.

The beloved “Friends” actor was found dead at his Los Angeles home on October 28. He was found unresponsive in his hot tub, The Los Angeles Times reported at the time.

“Contributing factors in Mr. Perry’s death include drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opioid use disorder). The manner of death is accident,” according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

