TSA reveals type of pants most likely to set off its airport alarms as it prepares for festive travel rush – and they’re VERY popular

The culprit behind airport security alarms is an outdated fashion choice.

Body scanning machines are not prepared for these types of pants with large pockets.

A record 7.5 million people are expected to take to the skies during the holidays.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently revealed the type of pants most likely to set off alarms at airports ahead of the holiday rush of air travel.

To the surprise of many travelers, the culprit behind the alarms is an outdated fashion choice.

With a record 7.5 million people expected to take to the skies during the holiday season, travelers would do well to avoid these types of loose-fitting pants to make their airport experience smoother.

Cargo pants tend to set off airport alarms more often, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers told DailyMail.com.

The reason is simple: body scanning machines are not prepared for clothing with large pockets big enough to hold almost everything.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently revealed the type of pants most likely to set off alarms at airports ahead of the holiday rush of air travel.

To the surprise of many travelers, an outdated fashion choice is to blame

With a record 7.5 million people expected to take to the skies during the holiday season, travelers would do well to avoid these types of loose-fitting pants to make their airport experience smoother.

The record 7.5 million air travelers will make the airports the busiest in their history during the Christmas and New Year travel period.

While experts advise travelers to plan their trips in advance, the TSA revealed the type of pants that most frequently set off airport alarms and cause delays in the security screening process.

The clothing “may unnecessarily alarm the security team because it is bulky in the pocket area,” Dankers said.

“Travelers should be aware that the pants may set off the body scanner alarm due to the double thickness of the material in the pocket area,” he added.

In fact, pants with numerous pockets and compartments, like cargo pants, have long been called “the worst to wear” when going through TSA.

Former TSA Enter Agent Kimberly Pruitt said last month, “Cargo pants and shorts are some of the most difficult clothing to wear at the airport.”

In an interview with who usesPruitt said. ‘All the different pockets become a big problem because they almost always set off the alarm.

“When an officer tells you to take everything out of your pockets, there is always a lighter or a set of keys that you have forgotten in a hidden pocket.”

To prepare for the rush of holiday travel, travelers may also consider skipping long dresses, skirts, bracelets and metal necklaces.

“If you object to being searched, then wearing a long skirt or dress is not your best option, because the officer will have to check that you are not hiding anything under the skirt,” Pruitt said.

“Large metal bracelets and necklaces will set off the metal detector,” Pruitt said. “The biggest problem is the Cartier Love bracelet.”

‘These bracelets can only be removed with a screwdriver, so they become a problem when going through security. It would be wise to put on your jewelry after the exam to avoid a pat-down.

Travelers were seen at Miami International Airport before Christmas last year. This year, a record 7.5 million people are expected to travel by air, marking the busiest 10-day New Year’s Eve travel period since 2000.

Thousands of suitcases piled up at LaGuardia Airport in December 2022. The projected number of travelers during this year’s holiday season surpasses the 2019 record of 7.3 million passengers.

More than 7.5 million people are expected to travel by air during the year-end holiday period, the highest number since the American Automobile Association began tracking the data in 2000.

The trend is seen as an extension of this year’s busy Thanksgiving travel period, when US airport security screened a record 2.9 million passengers.

Last year, bad weather and airline crises caused chaos at airports across the country, and many devastated passengers missed holiday celebrations with loved ones due to severe flight delays and cancellations.

Book your flights well in advance or reconsider your attire at the airport to make sure you’re not the one holding up the security line.