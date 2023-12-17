Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Wests Tigers get their man, signing three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai in a $6 million mega deal just days after the entire board was sacked

    Wests Tigers get their man, signing three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai in a $6 million mega deal just days after the entire board was sacked

    Jarome Luai will be a Wests Tigers player in 2025
    He has signed a mega agreement of 6 million dollars
    Five-Eighth won three first-place finishes with Panthers

    By Andrew Prentice for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 17:55 EST, December 15, 2023 | Updated: 17:58 EST, December 15, 2023

    Christmas came early for Wests Tigers fans, with the joint venture club signing Jarome Luai in a bumper deal worth $6 million from 2025.

    Luai, 26, has played his entire NRL career with the Panthers, winning three premierships following his first grade debut in 2018.

    The Samoan international also played for NSW at State of Origin level on seven occasions, winning one series in 2021.

