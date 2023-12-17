Wests Tigers get their man, signing three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai in a $6 million mega deal just days after the entire board was sacked

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Christmas came early for Wests Tigers fans, with the joint venture club signing Jarome Luai in a bumper deal worth $6 million from 2025.
Luai, 26, has played his entire NRL career with the Panthers, winning three premierships following his first grade debut in 2018.
The Samoan international also played for NSW at State of Origin level on seven occasions, winning one series in 2021.
