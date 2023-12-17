The seconds leading up to BBC star’s middle finger gaffe revealed: Video shows how newsreader Maryam Moshiri ended up swearing live on air after counting down from 10 to one while joking with staff

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

An extended video shows the seconds before senior BBC presenter Maryam Moshiri made a mistake earlier this month, after the veteran presenter revealed the slip-up was an “inside joke” with her team.

BBC camera footage shows Moshiri, 46, counting from ten on his fingers as the team prepared to start. The presenter makes a series of exaggerated hand gestures before reaching ‘one’ and appearing to ‘turn off’ the camera.

Moshiri apologized after the end of the clip was broadcast live, going viral when the December 6 BBC news bulletin began with the presenter raising her middle finger to the camera.

“I was joking around a little bit with the team in the gallery,” he explained. ‘I was pretending to count down while the director counted me down from 10-0…including using my fingers to show the number. So from 10 fingers held to one.

‘When we got to 1 I turned my finger [sic] around as a joke and didn’t realize this would be caught on camera. It was an inside joke with the team and I’m really sorry it aired. […] “I wasn’t really ‘flipping the bird’ at viewers or even at one person.”

The extended clip showed the presenter counting from 10 to one, as noted above.

The presenter points ‘two’ at the camera in a series of exaggerated gestures

The main presenter seems to quickly realize that she is live and removes her hand, adopting a more appropriate demeanor as she begins to read the headlines.

Moshiri denied on Twitter today that she or the BBC had published the extended video.

‘Then someone released the full video! It wasn’t the BBC who published this and it certainly wasn’t me!

“But in a way I think I’m glad this is there, because it shows that he WAS joking around with the team a little bit during the countdown.”

‘Once again, I am very sorry that it has aired. It was supposed to be a private laugh.

The post was viewed 6.5 million times.

In the comments, a user. asked if I knew at the time that it had been transmitted.

The presenter clarified that ‘I had no idea until I started reading the autocue and the director said ‘I think it went off’.

Television personality Rylan Clark left a comment: ‘Babe, iconic. I want to send you flowers to celebrate x’

Scottish singer-songwriter Amy Macdonald saying: ‘We all loved it! Do not apologize. She made my day’

Moshiri received an outpouring of support after his apology was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 7.

BBC radio presenter Greg James wrote: ‘Apology rejected. It’s the best there is. You should be promoted in any case x’

Comedian Dara Ó Briain aggregate: ‘You’re a legend, these things happen, so ignore everything other than people laughing with you. All the best x’

Others suggested the gesture showed a lack of professionalism, before the full clip was released.

One user wrote on Twitter, in response to Mr Ó Briain: ‘Can you ever imagine Moira Stewart, George Alagiah or Alistair Burnett doing something like this? How a once great institution has fallen!’

“Oh, relax,” the comedian shrugged.

Ms Moshiri was announced as part of a new line-up of BBC News channel’s top presenters earlier this year.

She worked for 16 years as a presenter on various BBC business programmes, working on news channels Radio 4 and BBC Breakfast, and presenting the 8pm news briefing on BBC1.

Moshiri became a presenter for BBC World Service and BBC News in 2019, hosting several flagship programs before taking on the role of main presenter in February.

In September, Moshiri made headlines with his hilarious impromptu depiction of a rare super blue moon when an image of the lunar event didn’t appear on screen.

Thinking quickly on her feet, the presenter said: “I’m so sorry, I don’t have a photo to show you” and raised her hands in a circle to represent the moon.

“It looked a little like this,” he improvised, completing the segment. ‘There you go. Large moon. Take care. See you in a minute.’