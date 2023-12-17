Newsmax Host Loses It at Giuliani Ruling: ‘Outrageous’

via Newsmax

A Washington, D.C. jury’s determination Friday that Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to two Atlanta poll workers he defamed drew the outrage of Newsmax host Carl Higbie, who complained that the outcome was “outrageous” and “unwarranted.”

Higbie announced the news with a smarmy jab at U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling in August that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages.

“Nearly $150 million to a pair of Atlanta election workers that he allegedly defamed,” Higbie began, calling it a “ridiculous” amount. “Folks, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have $150 million to pay these people. That’s the first thing.”

