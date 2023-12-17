Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    Newsmax Host Loses It at Giuliani Ruling: ‘Outrageous’

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , ,
    Newsmax Host Loses It at Giuliani Ruling: ‘Outrageous’

    via Newsmax

    A Washington, D.C. jury’s determination Friday that Rudy Giuliani must pay $148 million to two Atlanta poll workers he defamed drew the outrage of Newsmax host Carl Higbie, who complained that the outcome was “outrageous” and “unwarranted.”

    Higbie announced the news with a smarmy jab at U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell’s ruling in August that Giuliani was liable for defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, civil conspiracy and punitive damages.

    “Nearly $150 million to a pair of Atlanta election workers that he allegedly defamed,” Higbie began, calling it a “ridiculous” amount. “Folks, Rudy Giuliani doesn’t have $150 million to pay these people. That’s the first thing.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy