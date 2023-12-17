Cher on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame snub: “They can just say you know what themselves”

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Cher criticized the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for failing to induct her during her record-breaking, decades-long music career.

The Grammy-winning singer, who made history this month as the first female artist to have a No. 1 song in each of the last seven decades, shared her thoughts on Friday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show about his exclusion from the prestigious music museum.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in this right now if they gave me a million dollars,” Cher told host Kelly Clarkson, who was clearly shocked, adding, “Are you serious? … That is completely new information to me.”

“I’m not kidding you. I was about to say something else. … I was about to tell you that I’m not fucking with you,” the legendary singer added. “I’m never going to change my mind. They can just say you know what themselves.” ”.

Cher’s comments came after Clarkson praised her latest milestone, where she became one of two artists, including The Rolling Stones, to have a song reach the top of the charts for the last seven decades in a row, thanks to his latest Christmas song, “DJ Play. “A Christmas song.”

The singer also joked about the achievement: “It took four to be one of me.”

Looking past the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub, Cher acknowledged that she “changed music forever with ‘Believe.’” The single, released in 1998, spent four weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and continues to be a hit to this day.

Clarkson added that he hears some similarities between “Believe” and the singer’s latest Christmas single, “DJ Play A Christmas Song.”

“I feel how massive pop culture is and everything and how it hit and impacted the pop culture community; ‘Believe’ did it, I feel like it’s the same vibe as ‘DJ Play A Christmas Song,’” Clarkson said. “It’s the same vibe. Nobody has that sound. I almost think that if someone sent me that song for my Christmas album, I’d be like, ‘I don’t know if I could pull it off.’ I don’t know if this is me.’ Like it’s so you, the sound is so Cher. It is so amazing. I love it a lot and I feel like it’s the same, the same impact.”