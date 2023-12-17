Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Jury orders Giuliani to pay two Georgia election workers more than $148 million

    Jury orders Giuliani to pay two Georgia election workers more than $148 million

    A federal jury in Washington, D.C., ordered former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to pay more than $148 million in damages to two former Georgia election workers whom he falsely accused of voter fraud. Giuliani promised to appeal and refused to back down on his claims. Ken Dilanian of NBC News reports.December 15, 2023

