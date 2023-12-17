Greta Gerwig Says Ryan Gosling Imagined a ‘Ballet Mink’ During ‘I’m Just Ken’ in ‘Barbie’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Greta Gerwig gives us more insight into “I’m Just Ken,” one of the many hit songs from her record-breaking film. Barbie.

During an appearance at The last show with Stephen ColbertThe three-time Oscar nominee shared that Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken in the box office sensation, originally envisioned a battle between him and his now-famous mink coat.

“One of the ideas Ryan had was that he would do a duet dance with his mink and that the mink would fight him and then love him and then fight him again, eventually defeat him, and he would be born again into the world. mink,” he shared about Gosling’s idea. “And somewhere there’s a rehearsal recording of this.”

While that scene didn’t end up becoming the film’s iconic number, Gosling and the rest of the cast coming up with all of their “brilliant, crazy ideas” allowed the film to be what it became.

“We had a fun week exploring what it would be like if he had his mink ballet,” the director added, explaining that she and Gosling came up with the idea for the mink coat because they are both big fans of Sylvester Stallone, who wore big, extravagant mink coats. 80’s years.

Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Elsewhere in her late-night appearance, Gerwig explained that, in every draft of Barbie, He wrote the character of Ken with Gosling in mind, but it took the two-time Oscar nominee a little longer to see himself as the titular Ken, opposite Margot Robbie’s Barbie.

“He’s an incredible actor, great, dramatic actor, everything,” said the director. “I always knew he was extremely funny. I mean he is extremely funny in many movies but also in his SNL appearances. He is one of the all-time greats. SNL Hosts. I said, ‘I wrote this for you,’ and he finally agreed with me.”

Gerwig co-wrote the Barbie script with her partner, Noah Baumbach, who, she says, didn’t exactly know they would be working together on this film until the news broke. When the story broke that they were going to collaborate on it, Gerwig shared that he sent her her link with a question mark and she responded, “Oh wow.”

Barbie now streaming on Max.