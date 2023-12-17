Body of sergeant killed when US Air Force Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan is returning home

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The remains of a U.S. Air Force sergeant from Massachusetts, who was one of eight service members lost when a CV-22 Osprey crashed off the coast of Japan, are being returned home.

The body of Jacob “Jake” Galliher, 24, was expected to arrive at Westover Air Force Base in Chicopee on Friday afternoon to be transported in procession to a funeral home in his hometown of Pittsfield.

Members of the Pittsfield police and fire departments, the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office, the Massachusetts State Police and the Dalton American Legion Horsemen would escort his body, authorities said.

The Osprey sank on November 29 during a training mission near Yakushima Island in southwestern Japan while en route to Okinawa.

Galliher’s remains were the first to be found. Last Sunday, divers recovered the remains of the seventh of the eight crew members.

Galliher’s family issued a statement on Dec. 2 saying they were grieving and asking for privacy and prayers for his wife, two children and other family members.

“Jacob was an incredible son, brother, husband, father and friend to many. “His short life touched and improved the lives of hundreds, if not thousands, in Pittsfield, in this region and everywhere he served,” the family said. “Jacob lived to serve his family, his country and the people he loved.”

A week after the crash, the US military grounded all of its Osprey V-22 aircraft after a preliminary investigation indicated that something went wrong and it was not human error.

The American-made Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter, but can rotate its propellers forward and fly much faster, like an airplane, during flight.

The crash raised new questions about the safety of the aircraft, which has been involved in multiple fatal accidents during its relatively short time in service. Japan grounded its fleet of 14 Ospreys after the crash.