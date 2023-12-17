Whatever Happened to Sky Ferreira?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

It did not bode well that Sky Ferreira didn’t know what time her concert was scheduled to start. A few hours before the embattled rocker’s Dec. 11 performance at New York’s Webster Hall, Ferreira posted a photo to her Instagram story of the venue’s marquee, advertising her sold-out show. “9 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.,” Ferreira’s caption read. Meanwhile, ticket holders received an email from Webster Hall’s team two days prior stating that Ferreira’s show was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

It was the final gig on the American leg of Ferreira’s micro-tour, which had already been plagued with chaos from its start just two weeks earlier. A bevy of technical issues, sets cut short, and reports of strange on-stage behavior poured out of almost every stop on the tour. And those were all issues that occurred after the chronically late Ferreira finally made it to the stage. The average start time for the tour on Setlist.fm—the internet’s premier service for documenting concert details—is cited as nearly three hours after doors opened.

Yet, when Ferreira finally bounded up to the microphone on Monday night (90 minutes after the venue’s posted start time, but only 30 minutes after the one she listed on Instagram), she was in jolly spirits, joking about her perennially sunglass-covered face. The crowd matched her energy, cheering for her as if she were completely punctual before Ferreira barreled into her first song.

