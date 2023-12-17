Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    Whatever Happened to Sky Ferreira?

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , ,
    Whatever Happened to Sky Ferreira?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

    It did not bode well that Sky Ferreira didn’t know what time her concert was scheduled to start. A few hours before the embattled rocker’s Dec. 11 performance at New York’s Webster Hall, Ferreira posted a photo to her Instagram story of the venue’s marquee, advertising her sold-out show. “9 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.,” Ferreira’s caption read. Meanwhile, ticket holders received an email from Webster Hall’s team two days prior stating that Ferreira’s show was scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

    It was the final gig on the American leg of Ferreira’s micro-tour, which had already been plagued with chaos from its start just two weeks earlier. A bevy of technical issues, sets cut short, and reports of strange on-stage behavior poured out of almost every stop on the tour. And those were all issues that occurred after the chronically late Ferreira finally made it to the stage. The average start time for the tour on Setlist.fm—the internet’s premier service for documenting concert details—is cited as nearly three hours after doors opened.

    Yet, when Ferreira finally bounded up to the microphone on Monday night (90 minutes after the venue’s posted start time, but only 30 minutes after the one she listed on Instagram), she was in jolly spirits, joking about her perennially sunglass-covered face. The crowd matched her energy, cheering for her as if she were completely punctual before Ferreira barreled into her first song.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy