Justin Bieber Gives a Nod to R&B Singer Ashanti by Wearing a ‘Foolish’ T-shirt for a Private Jet Trip with Wife Hailey in Los Angeles

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey continued their jet-setting style by hopping on a private plane on Friday.

But first, the couple spent the day taking care of some errands in the Westwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The pop superstar, 29, was driving around town in her sleek black Range Rover with Hailey in the front passenger seat.

For his day out, Bieber showed R&B singer Ashanti some love by sporting a t-shirt reading ‘Foolish,’ the first hit single from his self-titled first studio album.

She paired the loose-fitting top with gorgeous floral shorts from her clothing brand Drew House.

Justin, 29, completed the sporty look with white sneakers and a light-up hat.

Hailey also opted for comfort as she modeled tight black leggings and a black jacket over a matching t-shirt.

The Rhode Beauty founder, 27, also wore black sneakers and stylish dark sunglasses during her pre-flight tour.

To complete her overall look, the fashionista swept her dark brown locks out of her face and pulled them into a ponytail with a middle part.

It seems that during all their hustle and bustle, the couple stopped for a cold drink at a cafe.

Later, when they made another stop, Hailey exited her vehicle holding what appears to have been an iced coffee or another type of fancy cold coffee drink.

Finally, their day together took them to Van Nuys Airport, which is a smaller public airport in the Van Nuys neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The couple gathered some of their things and went inside to prepare for their flight to an undisclosed destination.

The couple, who have been married for more than five years, were seen running another errand in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday, the day before leaving Van Nuys Airport on a private jet.

Justin and Hailey first met in 2009 backstage at a Today show event, when she was just 12 years old and he was already a huge pop star at 15.

It turns out that his father, actor Stephen Baldwin, and Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, arranged the meeting in advance, according to Complex.

About five years after that initial meeting the two stars began dating, which ended up lasting about two years until their ‘dramatic’ breakup.

The couple would rekindle their romance and begin dating again in 2018, leading them to head to a New York City courthouse to get married in September of that year.

They married in front of their friends and family in a more formal wedding a year later at the luxurious oceanfront resort Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.