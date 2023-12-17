Florida GOP Is Ready to Boot Christian Ziegler: ‘He’s Not Donald Trump’

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

For two weeks, the three-way sex scandal involving Florida GOP chair Christian Ziegler and his wife has cast unwelcome attention on the Republican party.

Throughout the drama, Ziegler has compared his situation to former President Donald Trump’s controversies and sought a free pass; sent emails declaring he wouldn’t resign because “we have a country to save”; and reportedly requested $2 million to walk away.

Now GOP leadership will hold a closed-door emergency meeting tomorrow to make steps toward ousting the 40-year-old activist and Trump booster.

