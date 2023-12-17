‘General Hospital’ wins 5 trophies, Susan Lucci honored at 50th annual Daytime Emmys

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

THE ANGELS — LOS ANGELES (AP) — “General Hospital” won five trophies, including four for acting, at the Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

The late Sonya Eddy won for her 16-year role as no-nonsense head nurse Epiphany Johnson on the venerable ABC show. She died last December at age 55 due to an infection following surgery.

Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford, took the trophy for best supporting actor. He also won last year in the guest actor category for the same role.

Eden McCoy won Outstanding Young Performer as Josslyn Jacks. The 20-year-old actor debuted on “General Hospital” in 2015. His mother, Natasha McCoy, died of cancer in November.

“This is because of and because of my mother,” McCoy said. “It is not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something; Not only do I like doing it, but I love doing it for a living, and I love what I do. “It’s very easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day.”

Alley Mills, best known for her role as a mother on “The Wonder Years,” won for guest actress in a daytime drama. The 72-year-old actor began playing Heather Webber on “General Hospital” when the role was recast last year.

Her husband, actor Orson Bean, died in 2020 after being hit by two cars while crossing a street in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“I had just lost my beloved husband (it was quite traumatic) and then I was asked to play a severely traumatized person who kills a lot of people, but has a heart of gold,” Mills said. “And she is moving toward the light all the time and that gave me that ability to keep going and move toward the light. The world is so fucked up right now that all I can say to all of you traumatized people is to keep moving towards the light.”

“General Hospital” also won for its management team.

Susan Lucci received the Lifetime Achievement Honor for her 40 years as Erica Kane on “All My Children.” The actress, who turns 77 next week, was nominated 18 times in the lead actress category without winning before ending the futility in 1999.

Shemar Moore, who yelled, “The streak is over!” When he handed her the trophy back then, he presented her again.

“She’s the leading lady of the day,” Moore said before Lucci was greeted with a standing ovation.

“How lucky am I to dream my dreams of becoming an actress and grow up to make them a reality?” said Lucci, who sobbed during her comments. “There were obstacles and roadblocks. I mean, there were wannabe obstacles and roadblocks.”

“The Young and the Restless” was honored for its outstanding writing team.

Kelly Clarkson earned her third consecutive trophy for the daytime interview series. The singer, who did not attend, moved her syndicated show from Los Angeles to New York this year.

“It is a pleasure to work with her. She makes it fun, she is a joy every day and that makes it a little easier,” said executive producer Alex Duda. “I wanted me to thank all of our viewers for joining us in this migration as we move forward.”

“Entertainment Tonight” won its eighth trophy for outstanding entertainment news series. Kevin Frazier and Nichelle Turner, who hosted Friday night, emerged from the audience to accept.

The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas is the first major awards show to return since the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes ended. It was delayed from its scheduled June date.

To celebrate the awards’ golden anniversary, the previous winner of a category was paired with a long-time winner as presenters. Attendees sat at tables spread across a ballroom at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.