Billie Eilish CRIMS at Kate McKinnon’s jokes in new promotional video for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live

Billie Eilish starred alongside Kate McKinnon and Ego Nwodim in a new promotional video for her upcoming appearance on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

In the clip, the 21-year-old hitmaker harnessed the energy of guest host Kate and repertory musician Ego while on the show’s iconic stage at Studio 8H.

Eilish, who recently opened up about her attraction to women, will be the musical guest for the third time.

In the first of three digital sketches, Nwodim asked if Eilish and McKinnon had been involved with Oppenheimer, as they were both “the bomb” in the drama.

The three then shook hands before the Barbie actress said she was worried the ads were “too funny.”

In the second segment, the Saturday Night Live cast member declared that there was “something in the air,” and while the singer claimed everyone was feeling “Christmas spirit,” McKinnon admitted to cooking roast beef sandwiches on set.

In the final segment, all three artists talked about their favorite aspects of the holiday season.

Although Eilish and Nwodim discussed their fondness for the more conventional aspects of Christmas, the comedian later spoke of her affinity for ‘the undefeated sun god Mithras.’

The hitmaker hinted that she would perform her original song for the Barbie soundtrack, titled What Was I Made For?, during Thursday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

When the show’s host asked her what song she would play on Saturday Night Live, the singer pointed to her hat, which had the logo of the movie starring Margo Robbie.

What Was I Made For?, which Eilish co-wrote with her brother and collaborator Finneas, was released as a single on July 13.

The song was accompanied by a music video, in which the songwriter donned a dress similar to the one Robbie wore at the end of Barbie.

What was I made for? It received widespread positive reception from critics upon its release.

The track also peaked at number 14 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Eilish has received a total of five nominations for various Grammy Awards for her work on the song, including Record and Song of the Year.

The singer was also nominated for awards for Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Music Video.