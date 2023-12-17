He Went That Way trailer: Jacob Elordi plays a serial killer who remembers the story of the only man he let live

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Jacob Elordi starred in the trailer for the upcoming thriller He Went That Way, which premiered Thursday.

In the clip, the 26-year-old performer played a serial killer who tells the story of the one man, played by Zachary Quinto, whom he let live during his crime spree.

The film’s star, who was recently joined by her Euphoria co-star Colman Domingo, has also been joined by the likes of Patrick J. Adams and Troy Evans in the upcoming film.

The trailer begins with Bobby Falls (Elordi) being arrested by a group of police officers before admitting to killing five men. He tells the police to “ask me about the one I let live.”

In a flashback, Jim Goodwin (Quinto) picks up Falls while hitchhiking through the desert, and ominously states that there is “plenty of room here to do some damage.”

The pair then stop and Goodwin introduces his trained chimpanzee, Spanky, of whom Falls is a big admirer, with the former stating that their careers are currently in decline.

Although Elordi’s character robs Goodwin after they stop at a motel, he insists that he is “not a bad person, not deep down.”

Falls later reconnects with Quinto’s character, who proposes a deal in which the former will leave him alone if they reach Chicago without incident.

Goodwin then tries to encourage Falls to move away from a life of crime, telling him, “If I can teach a chimpanzee to play the piano, you can do whatever you want.”

Although the two try to get to Chicago, Elordi’s character quickly resumes his crime spree and gags Quinto after stealing his car.

The trailer ends with Falls asking an unseen character: ‘So are we going to be honest from now on?’

The development of He Went That Way was announced in 2021, when the stars of the feature first joined the project.

The film is based on Conrad Hilberry’s non-fiction novel Luke Karamazov, which is based on the crimes committed by brothers Larry and Danny Ranes.

The film is scheduled for limited release on January 5 and will be released on demand on January 14.

The feature film was directed by Jeffrey Darling, who died in a surfing accident in March 2022.

He Went That Way made its official debut during the most recent Tribeca Festival, which took place in June.

The feature has received mixed reviews from critics and currently has a 50% rating on rotten tomatoes.

