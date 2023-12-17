They fear travelers stranded in Tuvalu due to damage to the airport runway could run out of cash

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The Australians were left stranded in Tuvalu after Fiji Airlines indefinitely canceled all flights to and from the small Pacific island due to damage to the airport runway.

Key points: All international flights in and out of Tuvalu have been suspended.

Runway repairs underway at Tuvalu’s only international airport

Tuvalu was hit by a heavy downpour earlier in the week which may have caused the damage.

The airline is the only international airline serving Tuvalu.

“Fiji Airways would like to inform that all flights scheduled to operate between Suva or Nadi and Funafuti in Tuvalu have been suspended until further notice,” the airline said in a statement.

“The airline has had to take this step in light of the damage to the runway at Funafuti International Airport.”

The statement added: “We will continue to monitor the situation and are seeking information from Tuvalu authorities on the effectiveness of the repairs currently underway.”

Efforts are underway to repair the runway at Funafuti International Airport in Tuvalu.(Supplied)

Craig Bradbrook, from Adelaide, said his flight on Thursday had been canceled and then another on Saturday.

It is unclear how many Australians are stranded, but with two flights canceled so far there could be more than 140 travelers waiting to leave, he said.

He said he had been told that extremely heavy rain had caused damage to the airport runway.

“The heaviest rain ever, according to locals, who said they had never experienced so much rain,” he said.

Bradbrook had been in Tuvalu for two weeks only for work.

He said there was concern among travelers that they would not be able to return home before Christmas.

“In my case, I had surgery scheduled for Tuesday and unless I leave tomorrow, I won’t be in Australia for that surgery,” he said.

Craig Bradbrook was stranded in Tuvalu after Fiji Airways canceled his flights.(Supplied)

Meanwhile, some travelers were running out of cash.

Tuvalu is a cash-based economy that uses Australian dollars but does not have ATMs or facilities to use credit or debit cards.

Travelers are expected to bring enough cash to last their entire stay.

“I’ve talked to several people here, whether it’s for work or vacation, and some people don’t have any money left,” Bradbrook said.

“This is a completely cash-based economy using Australian dollars and there is no way to withdraw money.

“If you’re lucky, you can receive a money transfer.”

He had sent four emails to Fiji Airways but received no response, he said.

He said it would be helpful if the Australian government could pressure the airline to be more transparent about the situation.

“We love the people of Tuvalu, they are kind and very understanding,” he said.

“Hopefully Fiji Airways can provide some clarity to stranded passengers sooner rather than later.”

In a Facebook post, the Australian High Commission in Tuvalu said it was aware of the situation.

“The Australian High Commission will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates via the official Facebook page when available,” the post said.

The ABC has contacted Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and the Tuvalu government for comment.

