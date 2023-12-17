Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    News

    MAGA Twitter Troll Sues Law Clerk Trump Hates

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , ,
    MAGA Twitter Troll Sues Law Clerk Trump Hates

    Scott Olson/Getty

    The idea that MAGA stands for Make Attorneys Get Attorneys took on a whole new meaning Friday night, when a Twitter troll did the former president a huge favor by suing the New York law clerk Donald Trump despises—the latest escalation in a legal war that shows just how dirty Trump’s court battles are getting.

    Trump is currently under a severe gag order to choke off his public insults against Allison Greenfield, a lawyer who serves as the top legal adviser to the judge overseeing his potentially catastrophic bank fraud trial.

    Trump has tried to tie up the courts by suing the judge and appealing the gag order to no avail. But now he’s getting extra help from Brock Fredin, a Wisconsin man who initially filed a complaint about Greenfield’s political leanings—and whose Twitter account, @JudicialProtest, was cited by Trump during one of his lying, conspiracist screeds about the law clerk.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy