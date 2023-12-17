MAGA Twitter Troll Sues Law Clerk Trump Hates

Scott Olson/Getty

The idea that MAGA stands for Make Attorneys Get Attorneys took on a whole new meaning Friday night, when a Twitter troll did the former president a huge favor by suing the New York law clerk Donald Trump despises—the latest escalation in a legal war that shows just how dirty Trump’s court battles are getting.

Trump is currently under a severe gag order to choke off his public insults against Allison Greenfield, a lawyer who serves as the top legal adviser to the judge overseeing his potentially catastrophic bank fraud trial.

Trump has tried to tie up the courts by suing the judge and appealing the gag order to no avail. But now he’s getting extra help from Brock Fredin, a Wisconsin man who initially filed a complaint about Greenfield’s political leanings—and whose Twitter account, @JudicialProtest, was cited by Trump during one of his lying, conspiracist screeds about the law clerk.

Read more at The Daily Beast.