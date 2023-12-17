Homeless woman ‘who shot dead Hollywood social justice advocate because he was friends with female director she’d been stalking’ is seen in court

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, appeared in court in Los Angeles charged with the shooting death of Michael Latt last month.

Jameelah Elena Michl, 36, a homeless California woman accused of murdering social justice advocate Michael Latt, appeared in court in Los Angeles.

During Friday’s hearing, she was He remains detained on $3 million bail.

Michl, who had been living in her car, was obsessed with Latt’s friend, Principal AV Rockwell, and had been stalking her, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

She had previously threatened Rockwell, telling her she would kill herself unless Rockwell contacted her and leaving handwritten letters at her home, including one in which she threatened: “My glock is loaded.”

Michael Latt (right) with director AV Rockwell (center) and his mother, Michelle Satter. Latt’s alleged killer was obsessed with Rockwell, police say

Michl was sent back to prison on $3 million bail.

This was the scene at Latt’s home last month when he was shot and killed.

The couple knew each other because Michl once appeared as an extra in the Rockwell film A Thousand and One.

Rockwell was so disturbed by Michl that a restraining order was placed on her. She begged the police to help her, telling them she couldn’t eat or sleep for fear Michl would attack.

Michl is said to have called her repeatedly, left letters at her home and sent her numerous text messages and emails.

In one letter, he said: “One pull of the trigger and I will be free.”

He also threatened to commit suicide in Griffith Park.

It is still unclear why she was not arrested or whether any action was taken to strip her of the weapons she owned.

Michael Latt, who founded the charity Lead with Love, was shot dead by an intruder in his Los Angeles home last month.

The homeless woman reportedly stayed at the scene after the shooting.

Shortly after his death, Los Angeles County Prosecutor George Gascon mourned the loss of Latt without taking any responsibility for the fact that his killer was known to police and was able to roam the streets freely.

‘Our hearts ache at the loss of a passionate advocate who believed in the principles of justice and fairness within our criminal legal system.

“It is devastating to see a life cut short, especially one dedicated to fighting for a more just society,” Gascon said.

Latt’s family has not yet addressed any public criticism of police and prosecutors.

In their tribute, they said: ‘Our beloved son Michael Latt was the victim of a tragic act of violence.

‘Michael dedicated his career to supporting artists, championing organizations that nurtured artists of color, and harnessing storytelling to make lasting change.

“We celebrate his legacy, love and compassion.”