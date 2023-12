NNA – Hezbullah mourned the martyrdom of Ridwan Ali Hamoudi from Tyre village, who was martyred in his line of duty on the path for Jerusalem.

He was martyred alongside Hamad Youssef in the Israeli airstrike on a house in between Majdal Zoun and Al-Masnouri. His death was announced yesterday locally and officially this morning by the military media.

