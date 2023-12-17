Monday, December 18, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp; Topic

8:00. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;A conference entitled ldquo;Oceans and Seas between Good Governance and Geopolitical Competition,rdquo; organized by Saint Joseph University in cooperation with the Lebanese Army and the Lions Club

9:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;The Ministry of Information, in cooperation with the Lebanese Red Cross, organizes a training course in first aid in the Ministry of Information building with the aim of helping media professionals and reporters how to deal with some minor injuries and cases if they occur

10:30 nbsp; nbsp; Finance and Budget Committee meet in session to study the budget of the Ministry of Energy and Waternbsp;in the draft general budget law for the year 2024

17:00 nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;The Lebanese Forces Party organizesnbsp;a Christmas concert in Maarab at the invitation of party leader Samir Geagea. LF leader is expected to deliver a word

