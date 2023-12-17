Murrarie man electrocuted: GoFundMe set up for Good Samaritan killed by power lines in Brisbane

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A good Samaritan who was electrocuted by downed power lines when he stopped his car to remove a tree branch from a road has been identified.

Bala Naga Manendra Kopparthi, 30, was driving in Murrarie, east of Brisbane, on Friday afternoon when a fierce storm hit the city, bringing heavy rain, hail and gale force winds reaching more than 160km/h.

The man, known as Manendra, had stopped on the side of the road to remove a large tree branch so that other cars would not hit it, but he did not know that he had also knocked down live power lines with it.

Security cameras from a nearby business facing the road captured Manendra’s final moments.

Another nearby business had complained that trees hanging over power lines had been a hazard for years.

“(The trees) don’t have a lot of good roots and there’s always a lot of debris falling around here,” the business owner said. courier mail.

“Every time the wind picks up, there are branches that fall (and) many of these branches are hollow.”

Bala Naga Manendra Kopparthi, 30, was driving in Murrarie, east of Brisbane, on Friday night when a fierce storm hit the city, bringing heavy rain, hail and gale-force winds reaching more than 160km/h.

Emergency crews were called to Murarrie Road shortly after 5pm to reports that a man was found unconscious near downed power lines.

Police said when they arrived at the scene the 30-year-old man was located with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after.

TO GoFundMe It has since been created by Manendra’s loved ones.

“He was a bundle of warmth, kindness and joy, touching the hearts of all who were lucky enough to know him,” the fundraiser said.

The driver had stopped to remove a tree branch from the road but had dragged electrical cables with him.

“His departure has left an irreplaceable void, reflecting the fragility of life itself.”

So far, GoFundMe has raised more than $43,000, which will go toward Manendra’s family and funeral arrangements.

Street power lines carry more than 1,000 volts and are generally bare wires without insulation, making them extremely dangerous if they are downed.

Queensland Premier Steven Miles said it was “tragic” and sent his condolences to Manendra’s family.

“I want to send my thanks to all the SES and first responders who were helping during the storm last night. They make a big difference every time they put on those uniforms and we are grateful,” he added.

Energex also issued a statement saying: “We will now let the police and authorities investigate exactly what has occurred here and will fully assist in their investigation where necessary.”

‘Any incident like this is tragic, and being so close to Christmas makes it even more so.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and everyone involved in this terrible incident.”

CCTV footage shows the man driving down the road, then stopping and getting out of his car to remove a tree branch from the road.

Bureau meteorologist Shane Kennedy said Friday’s destructive winds came from left field.

“The Bureau had flagged the system as a potential storm, but we definitely didn’t expect it to create so much destruction,” he said.

‘A category 3 tropical cyclone must reach winds of 165 km/h and winds in Archerfield reach 169 km/h, so we have surpassed that threshold.

“It’s definitely stronger than normal, it’s a pretty fierce storm.”