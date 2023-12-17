Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Macron cancels his visit to Lebanon

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , ,

    NNA – French diplomatic informationnbsp;reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will go to Jordan to spend the Christmas vacation between 21 and 23 December, according to Russia Today.

    Macron was scheduled to visit Lebanon on his vacation, and after canceling this plan, he decided to visit a French air base in northern Jordan on the 21st and 22nd of December and spend the Christmas vacation with the French soldiers.

    ldquo;With the end of the year holidays approaching, President Macron would like to serve a dinner prepared by the presidential chef for 350 soldiers deployed at this air base as part of efforts to combat terrorism,quot; the Elyseacute;enbsp;Palace source added.

    According to the Elysee, this decision came as a result of the volatile and unstable situation in southern Lebanon, due to the ongoing tensions and confrontations between Hezbollah and the Israeli enemy forces in the context of the war on Gaza, in addition to the presidential vacuum and the failure to form a new Lebanese government, which why Macron preferred to be in Jordan with French soldiers.

    By

