George, the ‘budding James Bond’: French media gush over stylish black-and-white Christmas card photo of the young prince, calling him ‘self-assured’ and an ‘apprentice gentleman’

The French media has been raving about Prince George’s charm and good looks after he appeared in the Welsh family’s 2023 Christmas card photo.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s eldest son, 10, was seen earlier this week posing in a black and white family portrait on the front of his Christmas card this year.

After attracting the attention of royal fans around the world, the young Prince has now caught the attention of Le Figaro Madame columnist Chloe Friedmann, who described him as a “James Bond in the making.”

He added that he seemed “confident”, and no longer appeared as a “naughty schoolboy” but rather as a “gentleman in training”.

The image, which was shared on the family’s Instagram account, shows William and Kate smiling alongside Prince George, Prince Louis, five, and Princess Charlotte, eight, who is sitting in a chair in front of the group.

In the article, Friedmann described how George was no longer a “diligent, sometimes scoundrellike child” but had now become “a serious preteen, almost as tall as his mother on the royal card.”

He continued: ‘The budding James Bond has opted for a relaxed stance. He appears like this with his hand in his pocket, with an open Ralph Lauren shirt and his hair impeccably combed.

«He also seems very sure of himself and wonderfully masters the art of looking askance. Without a doubt, Wales’ eldest son has just crossed a threshold.

Friedmann also highlighted the resemblance that George has to his father William: “Looking at him like this, we tell ourselves that the little prince definitely takes after his father, quick to conquer the crowds.”

This comment was echoed by royal fans earlier in the week, who were quick to point out how the young royal bears a striking resemblance to his father of the same age.

William, Kate and their children photographed in Windsor earlier this year by acclaimed photographer Josh Shinner.

This year’s card, although less formal than that issued by the King, shows more restraint than some of the previously issued seasonal greetings.

William and Kate’s first card as Prince and Princess of Wales was a relaxed affair – showing the couple with George, Charlotte and Louis, all in trainers, on a stroll around the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s card last year (above) was a very relaxed affair, although the 2023 card remains much less formal than the one distributed by the Prince’s father, King Charles.

The Princess of Wales was accompanied by her three children at Westminster Abbey on Friday, each holding candles before their Together at Christmas carol service.

It was taken by one of her favorite and most trusted photographers, Matt Porteous, and showed a relaxed Kate in jeans, an broderie anglaise shirt, and Superga heels.

William and George wore Ralph Lauren shirts and polos, and while the Prince of Wales opted for jeans, both George and Louis wore chino shorts. Charlotte wore a denim playsuit with embossed strawberry embellishments.

Previous cards issued during their tenure as Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were similarly relaxed and often colorful, such as their 2018 card, which featured them sitting on a tree trunk at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

It also continues a tradition of relaxed festive greetings from the Prince of Wales: the cards issued by Charles and Diana were similarly informal affairs.

With its subtle background, this year’s card bears a striking similarity to the one issued by Charles and Diana in 1984, featuring a cheeky Prince William and a diminutive Prince Harry, who was born in September of that year.