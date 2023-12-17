Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda Field stuns in a sequin dress while sweetly kissing her awkward daughter Teddy Williams, 11, on the head at the Daytime Emmy Awards.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Hollywood heavyweights arrived at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in Los Angeles on Friday for the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.

And Ayda Field looked stunning as she walked the red carpet with her rarely seen daughter Teddy Williams, sweetly giving her a kiss on the head.

The American actress, 44, wore a black sequin dress with mesh panels and a fishtail skirt for the glitzy event.

She showed off her toned arms, increased her height with some embellished heels and accessorized with a pair of chandelier earrings.

Ayda, who is married to Robbie Williams, was joined by the couple’s eldest daughter Theodora (known as Teddy), who looked cute in a floral dress.

Stepping out to celebrate the best of daytime television, the mother-daughter duo smiled for photos on the red carpet before heading inside.

Ayda and Robbie largely keep their children out of the public eye, and Teddy recently made a brief appearance in the singer’s Netflix documentary.

Although she also tried to be the center of attention in 2018 when she was the flower girl at the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

In the eponymous show, Robbie, 49, is seen watching old footage of himself performing when his eldest son bounds in to see what’s going on.

Teddy looks over his shoulder at the clip and is taken aback as he asks, “Who’s that?” exclaiming ‘My God!’ when he finds out that he is his father.

However, he was unable to remain in the room as the clip quickly turned distasteful, with Robbie seen in the video telling the crowd: “Obviously I’m not allowed to say bad words, I can’t say s**t om* “erda”. *ko something like that because the TV is on but everyone can do it.’

Turning to his daughter, a red-faced Robbie confessed: “I don’t think you should be watching this…” as Teddy cheekily responded: “Yeah, I should stay!”

Footage then showed a young Robbie telling the audience: “The Guinness Book of Records should be put aside for the biggest collective swearing session in history…”, prompting the father-of-four to shut down clip and take his daughter out of the room.

Looking at the disappointed Teddy, he explained: Adult stuff, you have to boo! I’m sorry, I wish you could see all this and be with me, but it’s not for your age.’

As well as Teddy, the couple share Charlton ‘Charlie’, nine, Colette ‘Coco’, five, and Beau, three, and have promised their children they will be able to watch their Netflix show when they are “a lot older” .

Robbie’s highly anticipated docu-series premiered last month, in which the singer speaks candidly his 25-year career in show business, from the peak of his career to battling addiction and mental health.

He talks in depth about his battle with drink and drug addiction. revealing his life ‘spinned so severely out of control’ after resorting to a bottle of vodka every night before going to Take That rehearsals.