US rebukes ‘Israel’ over targeting Lebanese army over 30 times: CNN

NNA – In the past two months, the Israeli occupation military has frequently targeted the Lebanese army in southern Lebanon, causing concern within the Biden administration and drawing quot;sharp rebukesquot; from senior US officials directed at the Israeli leadership,nbsp;CNNnbsp;reported.

According to information from US officials, a regional security source, and a compiled list of incidents reviewed bynbsp;CNN, the Israelis have carried out more than 34 attacks on positions of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) since October 7, utilizing small arms, artillery fire, drones, and helicopters.

The news website pointed out thatnbsp;US officials have communicated to quot;Israelquot; that these strikes are deemed unacceptable.

It mentioned that thenbsp;extent of these strikes, not previously disclosed, has been a source of frustration for US officials as they recognize the importance of the LAF#39;s involvement in any potential diplomatic resolution between the Israeli occupation and Lebanon to quell the ongoing escalation.

A spokesperson for the White Housersquo;s National Security Council toldnbsp;CNNnbsp;that quot;the United States has been clear we do not want to see this conflict spread to Lebanon and we continue to urge the Israelis do all they can to be targeted and avoid civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilian farmland, the UN, and the Lebanese Armed Forces.quot;

CNNnbsp;indicated that American officials believe that Israeli attacks on the Lebanese army have led to at least eight injuries and one fatality since October 7.

According to anbsp;CNN-reviewed US list of the strikes, on December 5, four Israeli tank shells hit a position on the Blue Line (the UN#39;s border demarcation), resulting in thenbsp;martyrdom of one Lebanese soldiernbsp;and the injury of three others.

Additional incidents in southern Lebanon include Israeli strikes on two LAF positions on October 21, destroying an observation post. Six days later, an LAF patrol, which included a brigade commander, came under direct Israeli fire, as per US officials. One Lebanese soldier also suffered on December 8 from the effects of white phosphorus dropped by the Israeli occupation forces.

A senior congressional aide was quoted bynbsp;CNNnbsp;as saying that the Israeli military#39;s quot;continued pattern of strikes against LAF positions are concerning and irresponsible,quot; adding that quot;many members of Congress share the administrationrsquo;s strong concerns with such actions.quot;

As the frequency of Israeli strikes increased, US administration officials emphasized to the Israeli leadership the necessity of exercising greater caution, as reported by US officials tonbsp;CNN. — AL MAYADEENnbsp;

