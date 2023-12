NNA – The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, passed away, the state#39;s Amiri Diwan announced on Saturday. He was 86.

Prior to the announcement, Kuwait#39;s state TV interrupted regular programming to cut to Quranic verses, signalling a death in the royal family.

A couple of weeks ago,nbsp;Sheikh Nawaf was admitted to a hospitalnbsp;due to a emergency health issue but it was later declared that his condition stabilised. — Khaleej Timesnbsp;

