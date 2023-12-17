Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lufthansa resumes flights to and from Beirut

    NNA – German airline group Lufthansa resumed its flights to and from Beirut on Friday after they were suspended on October 13 as tensions on Lebanon#39;s border with Israel soared and the war in Gaza raged.

    Lufthansa#39;s subsidiaries SWISS and Eurowings also resumed their flights, the group said.

    Lufthansa meanwhile said it plans to resume flights to Tel Aviv from January 8, after the service was suspended in early October following the start of the war with Hamas.

    Lufthansa will initially quot;offer a total of 20 weekly connections to and from Tel Aviv,quot; Lufthansa said in a statement. quot;This corresponds to around 30 percent of the regular flight schedule.quot;

    The Lufthansa group halted flights to Israel on October 9, citing security concerns after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7.

    Other airlines including British Airways, Air France-KLM and U.S. airline Delta also cut flights to Tel Aviv in the wake of the attack.

    quot;The Lufthansa group continues to monitor the security situation in Israel closely and is in close contact with the local and international authorities,quot; the statement said. —nbsp;Agence France Presse, Naharnet

