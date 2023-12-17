Turkey, UAE urge a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

NNA – In a recent phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in discussions withnbsp;United Arab Emirates (UAE)nbsp;leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. The Turkish president#39;s office revealed that both parties deliberated on steps aimed at establishing a sustainable ceasefire in the region.

During the call, Erdogan emphasized the urgency of haltingnbsp;quot;Israel#39;squot; brutal attacksand underscored the importance of resolutely advancing efforts toward a permanent ceasefire. The leaders also tackled Turkey#39;s initiatives to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine and explored measures to promote lasting peace in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

Erdogan highlighted the significance of diligently implementing decisions arising from the joint summit of thenbsp;Organization of Islamic Cooperationnbsp;and the League of Arab States. He urged a continued commitment to these decisions and the pursuit of international support for Palestine. The statement from Erdogan#39;s office emphasized the need for unity in these efforts to achieve peace in the region. — Al-Mayadeen

