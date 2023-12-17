Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkey, UAE urge a permanent ceasefire in Gaza

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , ,

    NNA – In a recent phone conversation, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan engaged in discussions withnbsp;United Arab Emirates (UAE)nbsp;leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to address the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza. The Turkish president#39;s office revealed that both parties deliberated on steps aimed at establishing a sustainable ceasefire in the region.

    During the call, Erdogan emphasized the urgency of haltingnbsp;quot;Israel#39;squot; brutal attacksand underscored the importance of resolutely advancing efforts toward a permanent ceasefire. The leaders also tackled Turkey#39;s initiatives to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestine and explored measures to promote lasting peace in the Gaza Strip.nbsp;

    Erdogan highlighted the significance of diligently implementing decisions arising from the joint summit of thenbsp;Organization of Islamic Cooperationnbsp;and the League of Arab States. He urged a continued commitment to these decisions and the pursuit of international support for Palestine. The statement from Erdogan#39;s office emphasized the need for unity in these efforts to achieve peace in the region. — Al-Mayadeen

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy