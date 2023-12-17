Grand Mufti commends Parliament’s move to preserve military institution

NNA – The Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdul Latif Derian, believes that the decision of the Parliament to raise the retirement age for the rank of general and major general for one year, extending the terms for the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, and heads of other security agencies, quot;stems from the demand of the Lebanese people.quot;

This step comes as the Lebanese, represented by their deputies, to quot;avoid a vacuum in the military institution, which is keen on preserving national interests, especially since the army, its officers, and personnel are the embodiment of patriotism, loyalty, and sacrifice.quot;

He extended his respects and appreciation to the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, and the members of the Parliament for the quot;national achievement, which is a national necessity to ward off the risks facing the country, especially from the Zionist enemy that violates Lebanon#39;s sovereignty.quot;

Derian emphasized that quot;the efforts and endeavors made by the deputies to preserve the military institution by extending the terms of the leaders of the Lebanese security agencies are commendable and call on them to expedite the election of a president in the difficult circumstances Lebanon is going through.quot;

He said, quot;Military institutions are a national guarantee to preserve a sovereign, free, independent Arab Lebanon.quot;

Derian urged the deputies quot;to take their next steps in hastening the election of a president to fill the presidential void and get out of the predicament that Lebanon is experiencing so that we do not fall into the #39;forbidden#39; in many of the upcoming events that the country is waiting for.quot;

He made a congratulatory call to the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, praising the role of the military institution, its leaders, officers, and personnel for their efforts in confronting the Israeli enemy, preserving Lebanon#39;s borders from Israeli violations, and ensuring the security of all Lebanese across the country.nbsp;

He wished him quot;further success, given his wisdom and national qualities, in facing anyone attempting to undermine Lebanon#39;s security.quot;

Derian also made a congratulatory call to the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman, expressing admiration for the role of the Internal Security Forces in ensuring the security of citizens. He wished him and the institution success in their significant national duties. — LBC ENGLISH NEWS

