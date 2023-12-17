Jessica Chastain looks chic dressed all in black as she joins her co-star Peter Sarsgaard at the promotional event for their film Memory in New York City.

<!–

Jessica Chastain was joined by her Memory co-star Peter Sarsgaard as they promoted the drama film in New York City on Friday night.

During an event at 92NY, the men, ages 47 and 52, posed for photos on the red carpet before hosting a discussion.

Jessica, who recently attended a screening hosted by Jake Gyllenhaal, and Peter were also joined by the film’s director and writer, Michel Franco.

For the occasion, the Academy Award-winning actress wowed in a sleek black trench coat that she paired with skinny pants and sparkly heels.

Jessica’s flaming red hair fell over her all-black outfit in loose curls.

Meanwhile, Sarsgaard kept her look relatively casual by wearing a dark gray crewneck sweater under a nearly matching coat.

The performer completed her look with navy blue pants and dark brown shoes.

Director Franco opted for a black button-down shirt under a zip-up jacket and completed his look with skinny blue pants.

The contributors were also joined by film critic Joe Neumaier during the promotional event.

Deadline He initially revealed that Chastain and Sarsgaard were attached to the project in May of last year.

The film centers on a social worker whose stable life is interrupted when she reunites with an old high school classmate.

The film’s physical production took place in New York and was completed by its team last May.

Michel gave a statement to the media outlet stating that he was “honored to collaborate with a great cast” while working on the project.

Memory made its debut during the 80th Venice International Film Festival, which took place last September.

The feature has received widespread critical acclaim and has a 92% rating on rotten tomatoes.

The film is currently scheduled for release in limited theaters on December 22, with Memory’s general release taking place two weeks later.