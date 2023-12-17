Sun. Dec 17th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Lebanese Resistance targets an Israeli infantry unit at Birket Risha

    By

    Dec 16, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah, announced this Saturday morning that its fighters targeted a bunker where Israeli soldiers were entrenched in the occupied Birket Risha military site with a guided missile, resulting in confirmed casualties.nbsp;

    The statement released by the military media at 8:44 am reported that the Resistance targeted the IOF military site at 7:10 am quot;in solidarity with the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistancequot;.nbsp;

    Concurrently, Israeli media reported that sirens had sounded in the quot;Zar#39;itquot; settlement near the Lebanese borders.nbsp;

    Operations on Friday, December 15th

    Yesterday, Hezbollah conducted a range of operations against Israeli sites along the borders.

    Atnbsp;1:50 pm,nbsp;the Resistance targeted an Israeli unit as it entered the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in the quot;Mattatquot; Barracks, using appropriate weapons. It reported multiple casualties among the members, including both injuries and deaths.nbsp;

    nbsp;Atnbsp;2:10 pm,nbsp;the Islamic Resistance announced targeting al-Jirdah military posts with Burkan missiles.nbsp;

    Atnbsp;3:00 pm, the Resistance targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers in the quot;Ramimquot; Israeli military outpost in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounin.

    Atnbsp;3:15 pm,nbsp;the Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force positioned to the east of the quot;Hanitaquot; military site using appropriate weaponry and confirming direct hits.

    Atnbsp;3:30nbsp;pm, Hezbollah Resistance fighters targeted the Israeli al-Raheb site (opposite Ayta al-Shaab) on the border with occupied Palestine. Hezbollah used, once again, Burkan rockets in the attack and confirmed direct hits.

    Atnbsp;4:20 pm, they targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the quot;Shtulaquot; woodlands (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) with appropriate weapons. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Anthony Albanese is abandoned by the only group of voters he thought he could count on, as the cost of living crisis takes them in a surprising direction.

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Exeter No 8 GREG FISILAU grew up with the Vunipola brothers and has enjoyed a good start to his Premiership career… now he wants Billy’s England shirt!

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Applesauce pouches that gave children lead poisoning may have been contaminated on purpose, FDA says

    Dec 17, 2023
    News

    Momfluencer to Plead Guilty in Child Abuse Case, Blames Partner for ‘Distorted Sense of Morality’

    Dec 17, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy