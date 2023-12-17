Lebanese Resistance targets an Israeli infantry unit at Birket Risha

NNA – The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon – Hezbollah, announced this Saturday morning that its fighters targeted a bunker where Israeli soldiers were entrenched in the occupied Birket Risha military site with a guided missile, resulting in confirmed casualties.nbsp;

The statement released by the military media at 8:44 am reported that the Resistance targeted the IOF military site at 7:10 am quot;in solidarity with the steadfast Palestinian people in Gaza, and in support of their valiant and honorable resistancequot;.nbsp;

Concurrently, Israeli media reported that sirens had sounded in the quot;Zar#39;itquot; settlement near the Lebanese borders.nbsp;

Operations on Friday, December 15th

Yesterday, Hezbollah conducted a range of operations against Israeli sites along the borders.

Atnbsp;1:50 pm,nbsp;the Resistance targeted an Israeli unit as it entered the headquarters of the Intelligence Battalion in the quot;Mattatquot; Barracks, using appropriate weapons. It reported multiple casualties among the members, including both injuries and deaths.nbsp;

nbsp;Atnbsp;2:10 pm,nbsp;the Islamic Resistance announced targeting al-Jirdah military posts with Burkan missiles.nbsp;

Atnbsp;3:00 pm, the Resistance targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers in the quot;Ramimquot; Israeli military outpost in the occupied Lebanese town of Hounin.

Atnbsp;3:15 pm,nbsp;the Resistance targeted an Israeli infantry force positioned to the east of the quot;Hanitaquot; military site using appropriate weaponry and confirming direct hits.

Atnbsp;3:30nbsp;pm, Hezbollah Resistance fighters targeted the Israeli al-Raheb site (opposite Ayta al-Shaab) on the border with occupied Palestine. Hezbollah used, once again, Burkan rockets in the attack and confirmed direct hits.

Atnbsp;4:20 pm, they targeted a gathering of Israeli occupation soldiers in the quot;Shtulaquot; woodlands (the occupied Lebanese village of Tarbikha) with appropriate weapons. — AL MAYADEEN ENGLISH NEWS

