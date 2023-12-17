Strictly’s Ellie Leach breaks down in tears as she receives words of support from her famous cousin hours before the final.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ellie Leach broke down in tears on Strictly: It Takes Two when she received a touching video message from her famous cousin.

The former Coronation Street actress, 22, and her professional partner Vito Coppola are the favorites to take home the Glitterball Trophy in Saturday’s final.

The actress became emotional when, during an appearance on the spin-off show, she saw a video montage of her family.

Her real-life cousin Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, shared heartfelt words of support for Ellie.

She said: ‘Ellie is like the loveliest person. Every week when we sit and watch her, it’s like you see a new part of her come out of her.

‘She has grown as a woman, she has gained confidence, she is simply radiant! Just go out and have a great time!’

Ellie wiped away tears as she watched the clip and said, “I think for us, we always live in the present.” “We’ve always said, live in the present, don’t think too much about the future because you’ll miss the little details,” the soap star said earlier this week.

‘For me all I wanted was to have fun and I wanted to make Vito proud. I wanted to make my family proud and I wanted to be proud myself.

‘I think I’ve already done it! So for me, it’s like I’ve already won!

‘But if we lifted the Glitterball, it would be the most incredible feeling and I am so grateful for this whole experience. “It would be amazing, but I really feel like I’ve already won.”

Ellie played Faye Windass on Coronation Street from 2011 until earlier this year, when she left the soap.

The star will fight everything together with his dance partner Vito, 31, against Layton Williams and Bobby Braseroto win the Glitterball trophy.

During another appearance on It Takes Two, Vito spoke about the rumored romance with the Corrie star, saying: ‘We have so many things to think about, you know, and choreography, and lifting up and down, left, right, diagonal.

Her real-life cousin Brooke Vincent, who played Sophie Webster in Coronation Street, shared heartfelt words of support for Ellie (pictured together in 2018).

Ellie said: “All I wanted to do was have fun and I wanted to make Vito proud.” I wanted to make my family proud and I wanted to make myself proud.’

‘And when we’re done, we’ll have time to eat quickly. We sleep a little because we need to gain energy to continue.’

“After returning home, we make sure to go to sleep and the next day we have to go again.”

The choreographer made it clear that despite their strong bond, the pair will channel their attention into grueling training to try and win the Glitterball trophy.

‘So we are really very focused on this whole beautiful experience. We just had a great connection, a 50/50 partnership from the beginning,” Vito added.

Ellie added: “I think we’ve obviously been dancing together for how many weeks?” It’s been three months and we’ve been together every day.

“And you really need to have a strong partnership to be able to trust each other.”

Strictly Come Dancing: The final will be on Saturday December 16 at 7pm, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.