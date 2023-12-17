Ketamine: What are the ‘acute effects’ of the drug that killed Matthew Perry and has become the narcotic of choice for thousands of young Britons?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Last night it was revealed that the Friends star Matthew Perry He died from the “acute effects” of the drug ketamine and from drowning.

Mister Perry54-year-old, was found face down in the jacuzzi next to his pool the Angels home at 4:17 p.m. on October 28.

His autopsy revealed that he had similar amounts of ketamine in his system as a hospital patient would have under general anesthesia.

And now many people are wondering what the “acute effects” of ketamine are, what it is and why it has become a more popular drug among young Britons in recent years.

Ketamine is a class B drug used as an anesthetic for humans and animals, hence its nickname: horse tranquilizer.

What is ketamine?

The narcotic is also known to users as ket, special K, super K and vitamin K, according to the government’s anti-drug advisory service. FRANK.

When used for medical legal purposes, ketamine is a clear liquid.

But illegal drug dealers often sell it as a white or light brown granular powder that looks like cocaine, but its effects are very different. It is less commonly sold in tablet form.

It has an unpleasant and bitter taste.

What are the ‘acute effects’ of ketamine?

Ketamine is a general anesthetic so it reduces sensations in the body. And its effects can last a couple of hours.

According to FRANK, users may feel dream-like and detached, calm, relaxed and happy, or confused and nauseous.

Ketamine can also alter the perception of time and space and cause hallucinations, prevent users from feeling pain, and risk inadvertently harming themselves.

If users use too much ketamine, they can enter a “k-hole,” meaning they lose the ability to move. The ‘scary experience’ feels like an out-of-body experience that you can’t control.

If you take too much ketamine, you can lose the ability to move and enter a “k-hole.” It feels like your mind and his body have separated and you can’t do anything about it, which can be a very frightening experience.

Ketamine is a very powerful anesthetic that can cause serious harm or be fatal, especially if mixed with other drugs.

It can increase heart rate and blood pressure. It can make you feel confused, agitated, delusional, and disconnected from reality. It can make you feel bad and damage your short- and long-term memory.

Symptoms of a ketamine overdose may include sedation or decreased consciousness, respiratory depression (slow breathing), periods of stopping breathing (apnea), low blood pressure, slow heart rate, cardiac arrest, seizures, stupor and coma, according to American addiction centers.

Matthew Perry had been receiving ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression, the medical examiner reported, but the last session was a week and a half before his death, and the ketamine is only in his system for three or four hours, which which means that it would not directly lead to his death.

“With the high levels of ketamine found in their post-mortem blood samples, the main lethal effects would be produced by both cardiovascular overstimulation and respiratory depression,” concluded medical examiner Raffi Djabourian.

Ketamine is a drug that has been increasingly used in Britain’s clubbing scene (file photo)

What are the long-term effects of ketamine?

The long-term effects of regular ketamine use can cause agitation, panic attacks, short- and long-term memory damage, and depression, if taken frequently.

There is also emerging evidence that regular and excessive use of ketamine can cause liver damage. The liver has a number of important functions, such as cleaning the blood and removing toxic substances.

Long-term use can also carry mental health risks, including flashbacks, memory loss, and concentration problems.

Regular use can cause depression and occasionally psychotic symptoms such as hallucinations. Ketamine can also worsen existing mental health problems.

Ketamine can also be addictive, and regular users have the possibility of developing a tolerance, meaning they need to take more to get the same effect they want.

There are no physical withdrawal symptoms with ketamine, which is why ketamine addiction is sometimes called psychological dependence.

Is ketamine illegal in the UK?

Ketamine is a Class B drug in the UK, meaning it is illegal to possess, give away or sell.

Possession can carry a penalty of up to five years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Giving the medication to another person can lead to up to 14 years in prison, an unlimited fine, or both.

Like driving under the influence, driving under the influence is dangerous and illegal. If you are caught driving under the influence, you can receive a heavy fine, a driving ban or a prison sentence.

If the police catch people supplying illegal drugs in a house, club, bar or hostel, they can potentially prosecute the owner, the club owner or anyone else involved in the management of the premises.

Why has ketamine become more used in the UK?

UK police and border forces seized record quantities of ketamine in the year to March 2022, rising almost 900 per cent, from 208kg to 1,837kg.

Consumption is also increasing: one in 20 young people admits to having taken ketamine, according to Time is over.

It is most popular in the cities of Manchester and Bristol, with London also being one of the main locations.

While ketamine has a two-decade history as part of rave and clubbing culture, its use has changed significantly since the pandemic.

It used to be used as a drug to take at the end of a night out, but as people sought mind-altering experiences that weren’t “high” during lockdown, they turned to the calming effects of ketamine, one expert claims. reclaimed.

Adam Waugh, of anti-drugs charity The Loop, told TimeOut that ketamine is “an anesthetic drug, so it puts people into a dissociative state” which “might be desirable at home.”

The drug is also significantly cheaper than other drugs used in the rave scene, at around £20 per gram compared to £40 per gram for MDMA and £100 per gram for cocaine.