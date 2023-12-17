Bassil at the opening of “Municipal Forum on Syrian Displacement” in Rabweh: The extension is a continuation of the conspiracy related to displacement while extending the security policies adopted on the border

NNA – Free Patriotic Movement leader MP Gebran Bassil, considered at the opening of the ldquo;Municipalities Forum on Syrian Displacementrdquo; conference in Rabweh, that what happened yesterday regarding the extension in the House of Representatives is a continuation of the conspiracy related to displacement while extending the security policies approved on the border, saying: ldquo;Everyone acquiesced for extension, except for the Free Patriotic Movement.rdquo;

MP Bassil asked: ldquo;Can someone who goes to Syria repeatedly be considered a displaced person and receive more money than a Lebanese person and receive aid from the United Nations?rdquo;

Bassil added: quot;From day one, we talked about an important role for municipalities regarding the issue of displaced people, but today, their role has become the only one that can be relied upon with partial and temporary solutions to alleviate the burden of displacement within the municipal sphere, in light of the increasing government, administrative and security deficit, and in light of the external conspiracy against us.quot;

Bassil added:nbsp;quot;We are facing international behavior that is closer to a conspiracy against Lebanon and Syria and has become a source of danger to Lebanon#39;s existence. Western countries, through the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, are working to stabilize the displaced in the land to which they were displaced and finance their survival. Unfortunately, these countries have moved to using Some Lebanese security institutions as a tool to implement their plans to close the maritime borders to prevent the refugees from leaking into Europe and the West, and open the land borders with Syria so that more Syrians will flow towards Lebanon. At the same time, the same countries are besieging Syria economically and tightening the noose on it financially to cause more Syrian displacement abroad and towards Lebanon. This is within the framework of the plan to dismantle the countries surrounding Israel and turn them into sectarian warring states by sabotaging their societal fabric. It is also within the framework of preparing a subversive internal ground that will be used when there is a need for internal seditious action that coincides with an external aggression against Lebanon.quot;

He said: ldquo;What happened yesterday regarding the extension in Parliament is part of the continuation of the conspiracy that Lebanese politicians and governments have not confronted since we talked about it in the year 2011, and God knows what will come next, in light of the shift in turning a blind eye, neglect, silence, or concealment of information…quot;

Bassil considered that quot;it is not permissible, from a national and humanitarian standpoint, for the conditions of displaced Syrians to be much better than the conditions of Lebanese citizens. This is not racism, but patriotism. It is true that Syrians are victims of unjust injustice war, but the Lebanese are also victims of an external and internal conspiracy.quot;

Bassil concluded: ldquo;The Syrian government, due to Syriarsquo;s tragic economic and financial conditions, may not be able to rebuild, but this does not mean that we, as Lebanese, must pay the price on behalf of victim Syria, and on behalf of an unjust international community against it.rdquo;

