Ellie Simmonds has been hospitalized with a mysterious health scare as she reveals she spent days in a ward and worries she will be able to get home for Christmas.

Ellie Simmonds has been hospitalized for a mysterious health scare.

The Olympic swimmer, 29, took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal she spent days in Walsall Manor Hospital.

Ellie didn’t share why she was in the hospital, but the scare seems to have come on suddenly.

Ellie shared a photo of her hand hooked up to an intravenous drip and wrote: “I would never have thought to spend the days of December and leading up to Christmas in hospital.

“Thank you so much to all the nurses, doctors and staff at Walsall Manor NHS Hospital for looking after me.”

MailOnline has contacted Ellie’s representatives for comment.

It’s been a tough few months for Ellie, as she recently split from her boyfriend Matt Dean after two years of dating.

A source said Sun newspaper: ‘Ellie and Matt sadly split up but it was amicable on both sides and there is still a lot of love there.

“They preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye and the same went for the breakup, but they are both fine.”

The former couple met when they were little and started dating two years ago.

Matt was seen in the audience supporting Ellie as she competed on Strictly Come Dancing last year.

When she signed up for Strictly, she credited Matt, who like Ellie, has dwarfism, for encouraging her.

She told The Sun: ‘I thought I will do it and I thought I won’t do it.’ Then I spoke to my other half Matt, and he said, “Do it Ellie, take that leap of faith, you don’t know unless you try.”

‘Now I’m so happy that I said yes. As soon as I did it, we were jumping around the kitchen like yeah! Like little bees buzzing.

Meanwhile, Ellie, who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, recently made a documentary exploring her search for her birth mother after discovering she was put up for adoption.

On the ITV show, the Paralympian was left heartbroken to discover that medical professionals had told her mother that Ellie could be bullied and seen as “evil” and “stupid”.

However, Ellie, who has won five gold medals at the Paralympic Games held in Beijing, London and Rio, did not let this discovery stop her from embarking on a successful journey to locate the woman who brought her into the world.

According to the Daily Mirror, he said: “So far, it has never affected me emotionally.”

‘He never made me feel rejected or ask why my biological parents don’t love me. “I’ve been so focused on the future that I never thought about it.”

Ellie has often gushed about how her adoptive parents, Steve and Val, who have four other children, are some of her biggest supporters, but they didn’t know she was not their biological daughter.

However, soon “questions began to arise” and he embarked on an adventure to find the story of his birth.