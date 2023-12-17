Geagea meets Bank Employees Union delegation in presence of MP Hajj, promises support to any legitimate demand

NNA – Lebanese Forces Party Chief,nbsp;Samir Geagea, received today in Maarab a delegation representingnbsp;the Bank Employees Union, headed by Union Presidentnbsp;George Hajj, who raised the conditions of the employees in wake of the crisis in the financial and banking sector in Lebanon.

Following the meeting, Hajj said they discussed with the LF Chief the increased lay-offs taking placenbsp;in the banking sector which isnbsp;affecting a large number of employees.

He added: ldquo;We expressed to Dr. Geagea our position, particularly since we havenbsp;a banking merger law that was initiated by the Strong Republic bloc and presented to Parliament by amending Article 4 of the merger law, which allows fornbsp;compensation much more than what the law stipulates today.quot;

He went on, quot;As for our second topic of discussion, it was the issue ofnbsp;banking sector restructuring, fornbsp;we believe that the only solution to thenbsp;dismissal of fellow bankersnbsp;lies in revitalizing the sector, which has been suffering from a crisis for the past four years.quot;

The Union President indicated that the LF Chief showed all support during the meeting and pledged that MP Razi El-Hajj of the Strong Republic bloc will follow-up onnbsp;the merger lawnbsp;in Parliament.

nbsp;

========R.Sh.

nbsp;